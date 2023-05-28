Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Kroger in Houston, TX

On Saturday night time, the Powerball jackpot stood at $211 million, which was once now not an peculiar quantity. However, a lucky ticketholder in the Houston house is definitely so much richer as one ticket was once worth $1 million as in keeping with the Texas Lottery.

The ticket was once bought at Kroger, which is situated on North Eldridge Parkway and West Little York Road, close to the Jersey Village house. There have been no different important winners in the Memorial Day weekend Powerball drawing, with the exception of for 13 individuals who received $200 and 25 others who received $100.

The subsequent Powerball drawing will happen on Monday night time and the jackpot is estimated to be $226 million.

In a separate incident previous this month, a Texan received $7.5 million whilst taking part in the Texas Lottery. However, the ticket stays unclaimed as of the remaining take a look at and was once sold in North Texas at One World Grocery.

