Pre-trial prep ‘on track’ in case of man charged in Tulsa police shootings, attorneys tell judge | Crime News













With the completion of an MRI, pretrial preparations appear to be on track for the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a Tulsa police officer and critically wounding another in 2020, attorneys told a Tulsa County judge on Thursday.

David Ware’s trial is scheduled to begin the first week of April and run throughout the month. The 34-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill in the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and the wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop in east Tulsa in June 2020.

Should Ware be convicted of first-degree murder, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office intends to pursue the death penalty against him.

After receiving a briefing with the news that discovery, the process of evidence gathering and sharing between prosecution and defense, is nearly complete, District Judge William Musseman thanked Ware’s attorneys, Kevin Adams and co-counsel Robert Gifford, for their “hustle” in carrying out the complex task of achieving an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) for a person in custody. The shift comes after more than a year of continuances in the case.