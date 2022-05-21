Preakness Stakes 2022: Every winner of the race at Pimlico Race Course since 1873, from Survivor to Rombauer

With the Kentucky Derby officially in the rearview mirror, the Preakness Stakes is up next on the horse racing calendar this Saturday. Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot, made a furious charge to the front of the pack at the end to take the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.
However, Rich Strike won’t be participating in the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes, so any hopes of a Triple Crown winner are thrown out the window.
Will Kentucky Derby favorite Epicenter have a moment in the sun after falling short in the opening leg? Will a different underdog have their day at Pimlico Race Course?
2022 Preakness Stakes odds
Epicenter — 3/2
Secret Oath — 9/2
Early Voting — 6/1
Simplification — 8/1
Happy Jack — 9/1
Creative Minister — 10/1
Fenwick — 10/1
Skippylongstocking — 10/1
Armgagnac — 17/1
In 2021, Rombauer won the second leg of the Triple Crown. Here’s a list of every Preakness Stakes winner, ranging from Rombauer and going all the way back to Survivor in 1833. The 147th installment of the race is set to take place on Saturday.
Preakness Stakes winners
- 2021: Rombauer
- 2020: Swiss Skydiver
- 2019: War of Will
- 2018: Justify
- 2017: Cloud Computing
- 2016: Exaggerator
- 2015: American Pharaoh
- 2014: California Chrome
- 2013: Oxbow
- 2012: I’ll Have Another
- 2011: Shackleford
- 2010: Lookin At Lucky
- 2009: Rachel Alexandra
- 2008: Big Brown
- 2007: Curlin
- 2006: Bernardini
- 2005: Afleet Alex
- 2004: Smarty Jones
- 2003: Funny Cide
- 2002: War Emblem
- 2001: Point Given
- 2000: Red Bullet
- 1999: Charismatic
- 1998: Real Quiet
- 1997: Silver Charm
- 1996: Louis Quatorze
- 1995: Timber Country
- 1994: Tabasco Cat
- 1993: Prairie Bayou
- 1992: Pine Bluff
- 1991: Hansel
- 1990: Summer Squall
- 1989: Sunday Silecne
- 1988: Risen Star
- 1987: Alysheba
- 1986: Snow Chief
- 1985: Tank’s Prospect
- 1984: Gate Dancer
- 1983: Deputed Testimony
- 1982: Aloma’s Ruler
- 1981: Pleasant Colony
- 1980: Codex
- 1979: Spectacular Bid
- 1978: Affirmed
- 1977: Seattle Slew
- 1976: Elocutionist
- 1975: Master Derby
- 1974: Little Current
- 1973: Secretariat
- 1972: Bee Bee Bee
- 1971: Canonero II
- 1970: Personality
- 1969: Majestic Prince
- 1968: Forward Pass
- 1967: Damascus
- 1966: Kauai King
- 1965: Tom Rolfe
- 1964: Northern Dancer
- 1963: Candy Spots
- 1962: Greek Money
- 1961: Carry Back
- 1960: Bally Ache
- 1959: Royal Orbit
- 1958: Tim Tam
- 1957: Bold Ruler
- 1956: Fabius
- 1955: Nashua
- 1954: Hasty Road
- 1953: Native Dancer
- 1952: Blue Man
- 1951: Bold
- 1950: Hill Prince
- 1949: Capot
- 1948: Citation
- 1947: Faultless
- 1946: Assault
- 1945: Polynesian
- 1944: Pensive
- 1943: Count Fleet
- 1942: Alsab
- 1941: Whirlaway
- 1940: Bimelech
- 1939: Challedon
- 1938: Dauber
- 1937: War Admiral
- 1936: Bold Venture
- 1935: Omaha
- 1934: High Quest
- 1933: Head Play
- 1932: Burgoo King
- 1931: Mate
- 1930: Gallant Fox
- 1929: Dr. Freeland
- 1928: Victorian
- 1927: Bostonian
- 1926: Display
- 1925: Coventry
- 1924: Nellie Morse
- 1923: Vigil
- 1922: Pillory
- 1921: Broomspun
- 1920: Man o’War
- 1919: Sir Barton
- 1918: War Cloud
- 1918: Jack Hare, Jr.
- 1917: Kalitan
- 1916: Damrosch
- 1915: Rhine Maiden
- 1914: Holiday
- 1913: Buskin
- 1912: Colonel Holloway
- 1911: Watervale
- 1910: Layminster
- 1909: Effendi
- 1908: Royal Tourist
- 1907: Don Enrique
- 1906: Whimsical
- 1905: Cairngorm
- 1904: Bryn Mawr
- 1903: Flocarline
- 1902: Old England
- 1901: The Parader
- 1900: Hindus
- 1899: Half Time
- 1898: Sly Fox
- 1897: Paul Kauvar
- 1896: Margrave
- 1895: Belmar
- 1894: Assignee
- 1890: Montague
- 1889: Buddhist
- 1888: Refund
- 1887: Dunboyne
- 1886: The Bard
- 1885: Tecumseh
- 1884: Knight of Ellerslie
- 1883: Jacobus
- 1882: Vanguard
- 1881: Saunterer
- 1880: Grenada
- 1879: Harold
- 1878: Duke of Magenta
- 1877: Cloverbrook
- 1876: Shirley
- 1875: Tom Ochiltree
- 1874: Culpepper
- 1873: Survivor
