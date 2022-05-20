Preakness Stakes 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

Horse racing is a year-round sport, but the public and betting interest piques in late spring. The 2022 Preakness Stakes, which gets underway on Saturday, is the second jewel of horse racing’s coveted Triple Crown. However, there will be no Triple Crown winner in 2022 with 80-1 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike being held out of the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. Nine horses will compete in the Preakness Stakes 2022, and the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders can be divided between favorites and long shots. Five 2022 Preakness Stakes horses are 10-1 or shorter in the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, with Happy Jack (30-1) and Fenwick (50-1) fetching the longest odds. Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
Post positioning usually has a direct correlation with who wins the Preakness Stakes. Post No. 6 has been one of the more favorable starting spots since 2008, producing three Preakness Stakes winners, including Rombauer in 2021. Post No. 7 has also been advantageous in recent years, with six winners since Sunday Silence in 1989. Happy Jack, a 30-1 long shot, will break from Post No. 6 on Saturday, while Armagnac (12-1) will start from Post No. 7. Post No. 1 is often seen as a disadvantage, but War of Will (2019) and American Pharoah (2015) have both been victorious at Pimlico from the inside position in recent years. Simplification (6-1) will start from the rail at the Preakness Stakes 2022.
Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Preakness Stakes like this
A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.
He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He’s also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year’s massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.
In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.
Top 2022 Preakness Stakes expert picks
Here’s a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine’s Jody Demling:
Preakness Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $49.30 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon.
Preakness Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $162.70 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer, Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit.
Preakness Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $1,025.50 at the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Rombauer, Midnight Bourbon, Medina Spirit and Keepmeinmind.
While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Epicenter (6-5) and Early Voting (7-2), he plans to hold tickets with Secret Oath (9-2) as well as four double-digit underdogs who could really spice up the payouts.
How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes bets
Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Preakness Stakes 2022. He’s sharing them over at SportsLine.
So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling’s picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2022 Preakness Stakes.
2022 Preakness Stakes odds, field, contenders
