Predicting Bills’ Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season | Bleacher Report news

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Diggs led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,525 receiving yards in 2020.

Even though he was used at a high volume in Minnesota, Diggs cruised past his previous career highs in both statistical categories.

Prior to 2020, Diggs had a single 100-catch season in 2018 and reached the 1,000-yard plateau in his final two seasons in the NFC North.

In all but one of his six seasons, Diggs increased his receiving-yard total from the year before. The lone exception came from 2016 to 2017, when he was 55 yards shy of an increase.

It may seem hard for Diggs to hit 1,526 yards or more in 2021, even with the 17th game in place, since Sanders is now on the roster and Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and others are deserving of targets.

The lack of a dominant tight end will help Beasley, Davis and Isaiah McKenzie earn more targets from Allen. Dawson Knox had 24 receptions for 288 yards in 2020.

If the Bills do not receive a significant increase at tight end, they could utilize Sanders and Beasley across the middle to extend drives and then count on Diggs to beat defenders on the outside.

Diggs will still be targeted at a high rate, but if the production of other wideouts remains hot, he may not experience a 405-yard year over year surge.

Stat Prediction: 120 receptions, 1,500 yards, 9 touchdowns