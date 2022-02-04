Predicting Bills’ Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season | Bleacher Report

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs set a high standard for the 2021 season after reaching the AFC Championship Game in their first year together.

Allen breezed past his career high in passing by nearly 1,500 yards with a true No. 1 target in the fold. Diggs also cleared his previous top receiving yard total from his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

A 4,500-yard passing and 1,500-yard receiving season is not out of the question for both with one game added to the regular season.

What Buffalo gets from the rest of its offensive stars remains to be seen, but there is hope that it gets more out of the young running back duo of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.

Singletary outgained Moss by 206 yards, but Moss found the end zone on two more occasions than the pair of times Singletary crossed the goal line.

If the Bills get more out of both running backs, they could take some pressure off Allen in the ground game and keep him protected in the pocket more.