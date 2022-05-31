Predicting Eagles’ Early 2023 NFL Draft Big Board | Bleacher Report

zero of three

Icon Sportswire/Getty Photographs

The Philadelphia Eagles have put collectively a robust 2022 offseason, and they’re in an excellent place to have one other one in 2023.

After making the playoffs in 2021, the Eagles are rolling with Jalen Hurts because the beginning quarterback. This season, he’ll have a full arsenal of weapons that now contains A.J. Brown.

Philadelphia has a number of thrilling property shifting ahead, and the 2 first-round picks it now holds in 2023 will closely issue into its future plans.

There are actually two situations shifting ahead: Both Hurts elevates his sport and the crew has two extra first-rounders to construct round him, or they’ll be in a major place to seize a quarterback from a category that options a number of potential prime prospects on the place.

Right here, we’ll check out a number of the prospects who must be on the Eagles’ radar heading into the season.