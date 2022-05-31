Predicting Eagles’ Early 2023 NFL Draft Big Board | Bleacher Report

zero of three
Icon Sportswire/Getty Photographs
The Philadelphia Eagles have put collectively a robust 2022 offseason, and they’re in an excellent place to have one other one in 2023.
After making the playoffs in 2021, the Eagles are rolling with Jalen Hurts because the beginning quarterback. This season, he’ll have a full arsenal of weapons that now contains A.J. Brown.
Philadelphia has a number of thrilling property shifting ahead, and the 2 first-round picks it now holds in 2023 will closely issue into its future plans.
There are actually two situations shifting ahead: Both Hurts elevates his sport and the crew has two extra first-rounders to construct round him, or they’ll be in a major place to seize a quarterback from a category that options a number of potential prime prospects on the place.
Right here, we’ll check out a number of the prospects who must be on the Eagles’ radar heading into the season.
1 of three
Mark Brown/Getty Photographs
The Eagles shifting on from Jalen Hurts is inside the vary of outcomes subsequent 12 months. He will have each likelihood to show he is usually a franchise quarterback, however with two first-round picks, the crew goes to be in prime place to interchange him if it needs.
C.J. Stroud and Bryce Younger will enter the season as the highest two signal-callers within the class, however there are alternatives outdoors of them.
The Eagles and New Orleans Saints are in all probability not going to be dangerous sufficient to get a top-two choose, so they are going to need to familiarize themselves with different passers. Will Levis of Kentucky is one other candidate, however the Eagles ought to actually be protecting tabs on Tyler Van Dyke.
The Miami Hurricanes quarterback took over for D’Eriq King final season and led the ACC in big-time throws from Week Four onward, per Pro Football Focus.
Van Dyke has prototypical measurement at 6’4″, 224 kilos to play the place and survive the pains of the NFL. However he must work on his consistency this 12 months, as he may very well be up-and-down at occasions in his first season of beginning.
2 of three
Edward Diller/Getty Photographs
The Eagles added Haason Reddick this offseason, however the work of constructing an elite move rush isn’t completed. They’re going to must hold stocked on the place, particularly with Brandon Graham getting into his age-34 season off a significant damage.
There are a couple of standout pass-rushers on this draft class already, and Andre Carter II is a reputation Philadelphia ought to control.
The 6’7″, 260-pounder is an enormous rush-linebacker for Military, which had the second-most sacks within the nation with 15.5. He can get after the quarterback along with his size and athleticism however can also be stout in opposition to the run and has even flashed some protection capacity.
He had an interception to go along with his sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss.
An elite line of defense is the quickest strategy to construct an elite protection, and including Carter to type a trio with Reddick and Josh Sweat would give the Eagles critical firepower on the perimeters for years to come back.
three of three
Icon Sportswire/Getty Photographs
If there’s one main query mark on the Eagles’ protection proper now it is what their plan is at cornerback.
Darius Slay is ready to lock down one facet for the foreseeable future, however they do not have a confirmed starter reverse him following the departure of Steven Nelson.
That’s one thing that would nonetheless be addressed with a stop-gap veteran in free company, however they’ll need to discover a longer-term answer subsequent offseason.
Assuming the crew is ready to maintain on to 2 these two draft picks, it ought to be capable of discover a prime prospect on the place.
Kelee Ringo has a chance to solidify himself as a kind of prospects. At 6’2″, 205 kilos, he has nice measurement to cope with massive receivers, and he was a key contributor on Georgia’s elite protection. He solely allowed 24 receptions on 59 targets, per PFF.
If the 19-year-old can construct on that success whereas taking part in an SEC schedule, he’ll be a sizzling commodity subsequent April.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL