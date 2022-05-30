Predicting Every NFL Team’s 2022 Surprise Rookie Gem | Bleacher Report

zero of 32

Icon Sportswire/Getty Pictures

Among the finest storylines every NFL season is watching which rookies emerge as shock contributors. Inside months, we’ll know who fell additional within the draft than what they need to have.



It is no shock that some fall by means of the cracks, as setting expectations for rookies will be tough. The bodily adjustment from faculty to the professionals is hard sufficient for many, however the distinction in mentality and schemes add an unknown issue. We additionally should contemplate the group’s depth chart and precedence positioned on growing younger gamers.

Gamers taken within the first two rounds are sometimes counted on to play in some type of their preliminary season. However because the draft progresses into Spherical Three and past, groups are taking a look at possible redshirting the rookie or asking them to play on particular groups.

Some first-year gamers will break by means of after they’ve earned the chance, and people late-round gems are simple to root for. We have sifted by means of each draft decide and depth chart to seek out one shock rookie for every group.

All of those gamers had been taken within the third spherical or later. Most aren’t even near the highest of their depth chart however have the expertise to ascend in time.