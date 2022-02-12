Predicting Jets’ Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season | Bleacher Report

0 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New head coach. New franchise quarterback. Better results?

That’s what the New York Jets are hoping for in the 2021 season, as they look to bounce back from a 2-14 campaign and end their playoff drought, which has now reached 10 seasons, the longest active stretch in the NFL. Looking to lead the turnaround will be Robert Saleh, who is going to be a head coach in the league for the first time.

The Jets used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson after they traded former starter Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. New York also used free agency to address some of its areas of need on both offense and defense.

Were these acquisitions enough for the Jets to quickly turn things around? That remains to be seen. But they have some talented players who are capable of putting up some strong numbers in 2021, and maybe that will lead to better team results.

Here are some early predictions for three key stats leaders for the Jets in 2021.