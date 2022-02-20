Predicting Seahawks’ Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season | Bleacher Report news

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle can’t do everything through the air on offense.

The Seahawks brought back Chris Carson in free agency to provide some balance to the offense.

Carson has Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas behind him on the depth chart, but none of them should challenge for the totals typically earned by starters.

In 2020, Carson saw his rushing totals dip because of a four-game injury absence. In the two seasons prior, Carson earned over 1,000 yards and over 80 rushing yards per game.

If he stays healthy and rebounds from the 681-yard season, Carson could achieve more success than he has had in a Seahawks uniform with Jackson blocking on the interior.

It is worth noting that both of Carson’s 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 occurred while Wilson suffered two of the highest sack totals in his career.

Carson may not experience a surge past his single-season career best of 1,230 yards set in 2019, but he has the potential to get back to the 1,000-yard mark if he is at 100 percent.

At some point, Seattle has to spell Carson with its stable of younger running backs, and if one emerges from the pack, he could take some carries away from the starter to ease his workload a bit.

Even if a complementary back does not emerge, do not expect a massive uptick in carries if Pete Carroll sticks with the same offensive approach. In 2020, the Seahawks threw the ball 152 more times than they ran it.

Stats Prediction: 1,110 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.