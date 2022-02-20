Predicting Seahawks’ Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season | Bleacher Report

0 of 3

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Russell Wilson finished seven yards shy of his career high in passing yards in 2020, but the season was viewed as a bit of a disappointment given the lack of protection he received in the pocket.

Wilson suffered 47 sacks one year after he was taken down on a league-high 48 occasions.

Seattle addressed the need to keep Wilson more upright in the pocket by adding Gabe Jackson in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Wilson stays up in the pocket more, he has a chance to soar past his single-season high of 4,219 passing yards because of the offensive weapons he has and the 17th game added to the regular-season schedule.

The Seahawks gave Wilson another speedy wide receiver to work with by selecting D’Wayne Eskridge in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Eskridge is expected to receive a decent amount of attention in the passing game, but he probably will not come close to DK Metcalf’s overall output.

Metcalf could challenge for the league lead in receiving yards if Wilson stays up in the pocket, and if he does that, the Seahawks should be in better shape to survive the NFC West gauntlet.