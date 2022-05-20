Pregnant Florida woman throws violent tantrum at McDonald’s before twerking her way out

A woman who was upset with how long her order was taking in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Lakeland stormed into the restaurant, threw a violent tantrum and began twerking Thursday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Tianis Jones, 22, of Lakeland, barged into the restaurant on U.S. 92 East shortly after 5:30 p.m. and began complaining to an employee at the counter.

One minute later, she threw a small plastic sign and several bottles toward the worker before walking behind the counter and throwing cups on the floor and at employees, investigators said.

They said one of Jones’ relatives came into the store to try to hold her back and calm her down.

Deputies said Jones was asked to leave multiple times, but she remained in the store, calling 911 to say, “I’m 5 months pregnant. These people don’t know how to run a (expletive) McDonald’s!”

Investigators said Jones’ relative and another woman convinced her to leave the restaurant after about 10 minutes.

“As Jones got to the exit, she turned toward the employees, lifted her shirt to expose her belly, then turned and began twerking at them,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Grady Judd described the woman’s behavior as outrageous.

“I don’t know why this woman got as angry as she was, but as the saying goes, she’s a few fries short of a Happy Meal,” he said. “She better not complain about the food we serve her at the county jail.”

Judd said Jones caused about $100 worth of damage.

Detectives said they have obtained an arrest warrant for the following charges: burglary with assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.

