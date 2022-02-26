Pregnant Rihanna Wears Latex Crop Top At Gucci Show With A$AP Rocky

Now that Rihanna has let the world in on the news of her pregnancy, she’s letting her belly out every chance she gets!

On Friday, February 25, Rih was the guest of honor at Gucci’s fall 2022 show, where she showed off all her beautiful curves in a belly-baring latex and lace crop top. She paired that with low-rise, dragon-printed pants and a big purple coat, adding another statement with a metal headdress.

The Fenty mogul finished the look with a ton of silver and black jewelry, including a huge Briony Raymond cross and another long necklace emphasizing her belly, the entrepreneur’s signature since announcing her pregnancy. She rocked some lavender eyeshadow to match her jacket along with a red lipstick to finish things off.

Of course, Rihanna was joined by her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who has been by her side constantly since news of their pregnancy was announced. The rapper kept things more simple, wearing an all-black outfit with a pop of color on his mustard ski gloves and a Gucci suitcase.

Fans cannot get enough of Rih’s maternity style, never knowing what’s coming next from the fashion icon. She opened up about her unconventional pregnancy outfits in a recent interview with Refinery29, saying she’s pushing back against the idea that expectant mothers aren’t sexy.

“Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy,” she told the publication. “When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that **t.” She continued, “I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cutouts the better for me.”

We love to see it!