Pregnant woman in viral photo from maternity hospital attack and her baby have died: AP

Mariupol, Ukraine — A pregnant girl and her child have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital the place she was meant to provide beginning, The Related Press has realized. Pictures of the lady being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an assault on humanity’s most harmless.

In video and pictures shot Wednesday by AP journalists after the assault on the hospital, the lady was seen stroking her bloodied decrease stomach as rescuers rushed her by way of the rubble within the besieged metropolis of Mariupol, her blanched face mirroring her shock at what had simply occurred. It was among the many most brutal moments thus far in Russia’s now 19-day-old conflict on Ukraine.

Ukrainian emergency workers and volunteers carry an injured pregnant girl from a maternity hospital that was broken by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. The lady and her child died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital the place she was meant to provide beginning. Evgeniy Maloletka / AP



The lady was rushed to a different hospital, but nearer to the frontline, the place medical doctors labored to maintain her alive. Realizing she was dropping her child, medics stated, she cried out to them, “Kill me now!”

Surgeon Timur Marin discovered the lady’s pelvis crushed and hip indifferent. Medics delivered the child through cesarean part, but it surely confirmed “no indicators of life,” the surgeon stated.

Then, they centered on the mom.

“Greater than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mom did not produce outcomes,” Marin stated Saturday.

“Each died.”

Within the chaos after Wednesday’s airstrike, medics did not have time to get the lady’s title earlier than her husband and father got here to remove her physique. Not less than somebody got here to retrieve her, they stated – so she did not find yourself within the mass graves being dug for a lot of of Mariupol’s rising variety of useless.

Accused of conflict crimes, Russian officers claimed the maternity hospital had been taken over by Ukrainian extremists to make use of as a base, and that no sufferers or medics have been left inside. Russia’s ambassador to the U.N. and the Russian Embassy in London referred to as the pictures “pretend information.”

Related Press journalists, who’ve been reporting from inside blockaded Mariupol since early within the conflict, documented the assault and noticed the victims and injury firsthand. They shot video and pictures of a number of bloodstained, pregnant moms fleeing the blown-out maternity ward, medics shouting, youngsters crying.

The AP crew then tracked down the victims on Friday and Saturday within the hospital the place they’d been transferred, on the outskirts of Mariupol.

In a metropolis that is been with out meals provides, water, energy or warmth for greater than per week, electrical energy from emergency mills is reserved for working rooms.

As survivors described their ordeal, explosions outdoors shook the partitions. The shelling and taking pictures within the space is sporadic however relentless. Feelings are operating excessive, at the same time as medical doctors and nurses focus on their work.

Blogger Mariana Vishegirskaya gave beginning to a woman the day after the airstrike, and wrapped her arm round new child Veronika as she recounted Wednesday’s bombing. After pictures and video confirmed her navigating down debris-strewn stairs and clutching a blanket round her pregnant body, Russian officers claimed she was an actor in a staged assault.

“It occurred on March 9 in Hospital No. three in Mariupol. We have been laying in wards when glasses, frames, home windows and partitions flew aside,” Vishegirskaya, nonetheless carrying the identical polka dot pajamas as when she fled, informed The AP.

“We do not know the way it occurred. We have been in our wards and a few had time to cowl themselves, some did not.”

Her ordeal was one amongst many in Mariupol, which has turn out to be a logo of resistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s drive to crush democratic Ukraine and redraw the world map in his favor. The failure to subordinate Mariupol has pushed Russian forces to broaden their offensive elsewhere in Ukraine.

In the meantime, the Azov Sea port metropolis of 430,000, key to making a land bridge from Russia to Russian-annexed Crimea, is slowly ravenous.

Within the makeshift new maternity ward, every approaching childbirth brings new rigidity.

“All birthing moms have lived by way of a lot,” stated nurse Olga Vereshagina.

One of many distraught moms misplaced a few of her toes within the bombing. Medics carried out a C-section on her Friday, rigorously pulling out her daughter and rubbing the new child vigorously to stimulate indicators of life.

After a number of breathless seconds, the child cries.

Cheers of pleasure resonate by way of the room. New child Alana cries, her mom cries, and medical employees wipe the tears from their eyes.