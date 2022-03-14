Pregnant woman, unborn baby die after Russian bombing of maternity ward

omersukrugoksu/Getty Photos

(NEW YORK) — A pregnant girl and her unborn little one who had been evacuated from a bombed youngsters’s hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, has died, in accordance with the Ukrainian Ministry of International Affairs.

She was captured in a photograph taken by an Related Press photographer after a Russian airstrike destroyed the hospital. She was carried out from the rubble of the hospital on a stretcher.

Within the now internationally identified photograph, the lady may be seen lined in mud, holding her decrease stomach as she was carried by way of the wreckage.

She died after medics at a close-by hospital tried to save lots of her and her child’s life.

One other pregnant girl evacuated from the wreckage, Marianna Podgurskaya, gave delivery to a woman Sunday, Voice of America reporter Asya Dolina mentioned.

Ukrainian officers mentioned the assault initially killed at the very least three individuals, together with a toddler, and wounded at the very least 17 individuals. Mariupol Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov mentioned that at the very least 1,207 individuals have died within the metropolis due to shelling and aerial assaults for the reason that Russian invasion started.

Half of these killed had been ethnic Russians. Among the many casualties was a toddler who died from dehydration, in accordance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy had posted a video on social media final Wednesday, which he mentioned confirmed the closely broken youngsters’s hospital and maternity ward within the southeastern Ukrainian port metropolis.

“Direct strike of Russian troops on the maternity hospital,” he mentioned, calling on the worldwide neighborhood once more to impose a “no-fly” zone over Ukraine. “Folks, youngsters are beneath the wreckage. Atrocity! How for much longer will the world be an confederate ignoring terror?”

Town has been burying its useless in a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol because it endures heavy shelling, officers mentioned.

