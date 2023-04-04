Preliminary data: Nearly 245,000 apprehensions, gotaways at southwest border in March | National

(The Center Square) – Nearly 245,000 foreign nationals were apprehended or reported as gotaways after illegally entering the southwest border in March, according to preliminary data obtained by The Center Square.

“Gotaways” refers to those known and reported to illegally enter the U.S. primarily between ports of entry, who intentionally evade capture by law enforcement and don’t return to Mexico. In March, gotaways totaled at least 74,924, with the greatest numbers reported in the Tucson Sector of Arizona, followed by the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties.

Due to a combination of factors, cartel-driven illegal entry is shifting west into Arizona and increasingly in California. However, the El Paso Sector led all southwest border sectors with the greatest number of apprehensions of at least 39,785 last month.

Despite claims made by Biden administration officials, March numbers were higher than January and February, continuing the trend where each month sees greater numbers than the previous month.

The preliminary March data was obtained by The Center Square from a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent. The agent provided the information on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation; it only includes Border Patrol data and excludes Office of Field Operations data.

February apprehensions and gotaways totaled at least 205,032 and January numbers totaled at least 215,998, according to the data. Official CBP January data and February data were higher than preliminary data first reported by The Center Square because they include Office of Field Operations data. Overall, February saw a 2% increase from January. All CBP data would be higher if gotaways were included in official data it publicizes.

As of April 3, the preliminary data for March in nine southwest border sectors include:

BIG BEND SECTOR

Apprehensions – 1,361

Turnbacks – 18

Gotaways Border Zone (known/recorded) – 944

Unclassifiable Detection – 10

Gotaways Interior Zone – 189

No Violations – 10

Deceased – 1

Outstanding – 83

DEL RIO SECTOR

Apprehensions – 24,715

Turnbacks –316

Gotaways Border Zone (known/recorded) – 11,867

Unclassifiable Detection – 79

Gotaways Interior Zone – 3,933

No Violations – 116

Deceased – 6

Outstanding – 117

EL CENTRO SECTOR

Apprehensions – 5,296

Turnbacks – 374

Gotaways Border Zone (known/recorded) – 321

Unclassifiable Detection – 0

Gotaways Interior Zone – 12

No Violations – 2

Deceased – 0

Outstanding – 7

EL PASO SECTOR

Apprehensions – 39,785

Turnbacks – 5,871

Gotaways Border Zone (known/recorded) – 17,423

Unclassifiable Detection – 15

Gotaways Interior Zone – 354

No Violations – 66

Deceased – 1

Outstanding – 29

LAREDO SECTOR

Apprehensions – 5,433

Turnbacks – 3,550

Gotaways Border Zone (known/recorded) – 2,097

Unclassifiable Detection – 15

Gotaways Interior Zone – 663

No Violations – 242

Deceased – 2

Outstanding – 0

RGV SECTOR

Apprehensions – 18,445

Turnbacks – 3,582

Gotaways Border Zone (known/recorded) – 2,077

Unclassifiable Detection – 54

Gotaways Interior Zone – 976

No Violations – 117

Deceased – 4

Outstanding – 0

SAN DIEGO SECTOR

Apprehensions – 24,413

Turnbacks – 326

Gotaways Border Zone (known/recorded) – 5,287

Unclassifiable Detection – 4

Gotaways Interior Zone – 4,207

No Violations – 20

Deceased – 1

Outstanding – 90

TUCSON SECTOR

Apprehensions – 35,610

Turnbacks – 702

Gotaways Border Zone (known/recorded) – 17,821

Unclassifiable Detection – 110

Gotaways Interior Zone – 5,231

No Violations – 230

Deceased – 3

Outstanding – 320

YUMA SECTOR

Apprehensions – 14,784

Turnbacks – 132

Gotaways Border Zone (known/recorded) – 1,388

Unclassifiable Detection – 4

Gotaways Interior Zone – 134

No Violations – 19

Deceased – 1

Outstanding – 145

Apprehensions refer to those who illegally enter the U.S. and surrender or are caught by BP agents. Turnbacks refer to those who illegally enter but return to Mexico. The gotaway data reflects where foreign nationals are detected illegally entering the U.S., at the Mexican border or farther north in the interior.

Unclassifiable detection isn’t part of 6 U.S. Code, which specifies how encounters are to be reported. This, and a now deleted category of “no arrests,” were used as a way to lower the number of gotaways being reported, the Border Patrol agent told The Center Square.

“No arrests” meant someone “was detected in a non-border zone and their presence didn’t affect Got-Away statistics,” according to the official internal tracking system used by agents to record data. “Unclassifiable detection” means the same thing, but the agents, for a range of reasons, couldn’t determine citizenship. No-violations are individuals “deemed to have committed no infraction and don’t affect Got-Away statistics,” according to the tracking system.

No-violations and unclassifiable detection should be categorized as gotaways, the Border Patrol agent explained, assuming all non-arrests were of non-citizens. However, each sector also uses unclassified detection differently, the agent added, so how the numbers are categorized isn’t uniform. If these two categories were included as gotaways, the total gotaway number for March would be closer to 76,037.

However, these numbers still don’t tell the whole story, those in law enforcement have explained to The Center Square, because they don’t include unknown and unrecorded gotaways. Not all gotaways are recorded because not all are identified, meaning the number of those illegally entering the U.S. is expected to be much greater than reported.