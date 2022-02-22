Front Page Sports

Prepare for a Major Winter Storm Oklahoma. Waves of freezing rain and sleet with High Storm Impacts expected!

February 22, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Stealth omicron variant confirmed in OK



Car crashes into hotel in Del City



Several in custody after shootout at parking lot



15-year-old accidentally shot in OKC



OKCPD: Rape victims’ personal information possibly …



13 people evaluated, 3 hospitalized, 10 cars burned …



Wewoka memory care facility without hot water for …



Okla. parents, teachers speak out against ‘Empowerment …



An old elephant house without elephants still has …



Months of recovery expected for Spencer toddler following …



Oklahoma City man shoots attempted burglar



Bill aims to create revolving fund for workforce …





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram