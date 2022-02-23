Prepare for an icy commute before leaving the house

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As sleet falls during the morning rush hour, AAA Oklahoma is encouraging all drivers to be prepared before hitting the roads.
Prepare your vehicle
For those who must be on the road, AAA recommends that you should prepare your vehicle before heading out. Check the following things:
- Battery
- Tire pressure and tread
- Gas tank
- Windshield wipers
- Headlights
You should also have an emergency kit with a fully charged cellphone, cellphone charger, ice scraper, de-icer, blanket, shovel, gloves, flashlight, warning flares, kitty litter, water, snacks, and medicine.
Adjust driving times
If you are able to adjust your drive so you are not out once the weather changes, you can minimize the risk for others and yourself.
According to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, bad weather is a factor in nearly half a million crashes and 2,000 deaths each winter.
Adjust driving behavior
As conditions begin to deteriorate, drivers should slow down and allow more space between vehicles.
AAA recommends:
- Always wear your seatbelt
- Slow down
- Increase your following distance
- Pull over to a safe location whenever visibility is limited
- If you skid, steer in the direction you want to go
- Don’t use cruise control
- Turn on your headlights
- Minimize distractions.