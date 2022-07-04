Preseason individual 2022-23 rankings released, per InterMat

For all the flashiness and social media shine, Ferrari is likely one of the greatest collegiate wrestlers on the planet. Ferrari went 20-1 throughout the shortened 2021 season and received a nationwide title as a real freshman. Due to the free 12 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferrari had an opportunity to grow to be a five-time champion. He regarded like he was on his means final season, going 10-0, earlier than a automobile accident ended his season. Ferrari is predicted to be totally wholesome for the upcoming season and is already ranked No. 2 within the preseason. It would shock nobody to see Ferrari again on the prime of the rostrum in Tulsa.