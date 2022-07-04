Preseason individual 2022-23 rankings released, per InterMat

125 – No. 11 Trevor Mastrogiovanni, Soph.
Sporting a 34-11 profession document, Mastrogiovanni opens the season on the cusp of All-American standing. The two-time NCAA qualifier has but to achieve the rostrum, however is actually able to doing so in Year 3. Due to the free 12 months amid the COVID-19 waiver, the sunshine weight nonetheless has two extra years of eligibility following the 2022-23 marketing campaign. He’ll be a fixture on this lineup for fairly some time, but when Oklahoma State is to achieve its objectives this season, Mastrogiovanni should be within the prime eight subsequent March in Tulsa.
133 – No. 2 Daton Fix, Jr.
Yes, Fix really has this season and yet another, ought to he select, to wrestle at Oklahoma State. The three-time NCAA finalist fell brief as soon as once more final season, dropping to Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young. RBY has the sting with two wins over the Cowboy, each within the NCAA finals. Fix additionally misplaced to Rutgers’ Nick Suriano in 2019, giving him three silver medals general. He’s top-of-the-line wrestlers pound-for-pound, however will stay No. 2 till he can knock off the Nittany Lion. As it stands now, Bravo-Young and Fix might meet for a 3rd straight 12 months within the NCAA finals.
141 – No. 14 Carter Young, Soph.
Young made it to the NCAA Tournament final season as a freshman, however went 0-2 in his first look on the largest three days in March. Technically, he didn’t make it previous the primary day. He went simply 12-9 final season, however the rankings are excessive on his potential in Year 2, placing him inside the highest 15. As is a bulk of Oklahoma State’s lineup, Young is, nicely, younger. Another NCAA Tournament look and maybe just a few wins in Tulsa are the expectation for the sophomore this season.
149 – No. 18 Victor Voinovich, Fr.
Voinovich was in redshirt final season, going 16-1. Head coach John Smith couldn’t wait to unleash this beast into the lineup for 2022-23. While Mastrogiovanni’s brother Travis can also be at this weight, Voinovich will get the nod and a few great respect from InterMat within the preseason. While he’s within the prime 20, All-American standing shouldn’t be anticipated proper off the bat, though it wouldn’t completely be shocking. Voinovich ought to be very enjoyable to look at this winter.
157 – No. 14 Wyatt Sheets, Sr.
Heading into his ultimate season, the 2021 All-American seems to make it again to the rostrum yet another time subsequent March. Sheets went simply 11-10 final season however did qualify for NCAAs. He went 1-2 throughout the event, failing to make it again to the rostrum after ending in eighth place the 12 months prior. Sheets boasts a 74-45 profession document relationship again to the 2017-18 season and he’s actually able to cracking the 100-win mark for his profession.
165 – No. 14 Travis Wittlake, Jr.
It was a tricky 12 months for Wittlake lsat season, going simply 9-7 and never qualifying for NCAAs. Wittlake took fourth in 2021 and certified for the canceled 2020 event with a 28-2 document. Over the course of his faculty profession, Wittlake has a 59-12 document and nonetheless has two years of eligibility remaining. After a tough finish to 2021-22, proper after a stellar 2021 season, InterMat met within the center and put Wittlake prime 15. But it’s greater than cheap to count on him to be within the operating for the All-American podium in Tulsa. He might end excessive as soon as once more if all of it breaks proper.
174 – No. 4 Dustin Plott, Soph.
Plott is coming for the highest this season. Sure, reigning two-time champion Carter Starocci (174) runs this weight class, however Plott shouldn’t be underestimated to get to the finals in 2023. He’s 36-12 for his profession and completed in sixth place within the 2022 event. It’s secure to say there are excessive expectations for Plott, since he’s the preseason No. 4. There are two nationwide champions, Starocci and Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) forward of him, so no guarantees on a title, however Plott can be close to the highest this season.
184 – No. 24 Kyle Haas, Fr.
Haas achieved perfection in 2021-22 whereas he was in redshirt. He went 11-0 at 184 kilos as he made his rounds within the faculty ranks. Haas had a bonus charge of 63.6%, getting six pins out of his 11 wins final 12 months. Going into subsequent season, Haas already has the respect of the rankings, being within the prime 25 within the weight class. Fans shouldn’t count on All-American standing instantly, however by no means say by no means. Haas hasn’t misplaced but in faculty and he certainly received’t begin early within the season in 2022-23.
197 – No. 2 AJ Ferrari, Soph.
For all the flashiness and social media shine, Ferrari is likely one of the greatest collegiate wrestlers on the planet. Ferrari went 20-1 throughout the shortened 2021 season and received a nationwide title as a real freshman. Due to the free 12 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferrari had an opportunity to grow to be a five-time champion. He regarded like he was on his means final season, going 10-0, earlier than a automobile accident ended his season. Ferrari is predicted to be totally wholesome for the upcoming season and is already ranked No. 2 within the preseason. It would shock nobody to see Ferrari again on the prime of the rostrum in Tulsa.
HWT – No. 14 Luke Surber, Soph.
Surber certified for NCAAs final season regardless of going simply 14-10 at heavyweight. Surber went 1-2 within the 2022 NCAA Tournament after a 3-1 stint on the Big 12 Championships. Surber in all probability simply wanted a 12 months of improvement at this weight since he began his Oklahoma State profession at 197 kilos in 2021. Although he was a redshirt that season, Surber completed 8-1 at a lighter weight. Going into subsequent season, Surber is on the skin wanting in proper now, however has an opportunity to sneak onto the rostrum if he will get again to NCAAs in Tulsa.
