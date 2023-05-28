President attends 2nd grandchild’s graduation as daughter of Biden’s late son leaves high school

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and his spouse, Jill, had been busy attending graduations this season. Recently, they have been provide to look at their granddaughter, Natalie Biden, graduate from high school. Natalie is the daughter of Biden’s late son, Beau, and is a pupil at St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, Delaware, a non-public Episcopal school the place some scenes from the film “Dead Poets Society” have been filmed.

Biden’s time table additionally integrated attending every other graduation rite of one of his grandchildren. Earlier this month, he and the primary girl have been provide at Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania.

In addition to being provide at his grandchildren’s graduations, Biden additionally delivered the graduation cope with at Howard University’s graduation and is scheduled to ship the graduation cope with on the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday.