President Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas tax

Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled a multi-part plan to deliver down gas costs, together with a gas tax vacation.

There is one phrase that involves thoughts once you ask drivers about the price of gas. “Well… it’s ridiculous,” mentioned Mavis Sapp.

According to AAA, the common value of a gallon of gas in Florida is $4.77.

“Hopefully it’s going to be over very, very soon,” Sapp mentioned.

Some drivers instructed ABC Action News they do not exit as a lot anymore.

“You got to choose and pick where you go now,” mentioned Caroline Murillo.

Murillo has needed to determine between filling up her tank or restocking her fridge “We used to pay to fill up that tank on that small car for $30. Now it’s almost $65-$70,” she mentioned.

In the newest try to cut back the ache on the pump, Biden is asking Congress to move a three-month suspension of federal gas and diesel taxes. The federal gas tax is about 18 cents per gallon. Biden can be urging states to droop their very own gas taxes as many have already achieved.

Florida lawmakers handed a gas tax vacation for 2022, nevertheless it will not take impact till October, one month earlier than re-election.

Biden’s proposed gas tax vacation comes as a report quantity of Floridians put together to hit the highway for July Fourth weekend.

“About 2.6 million will be traveling overall. About 2.3 million of those travelers will be traveling on the road,” mentioned AAA spokesperson Michele Harris.

With gas costs anticipated to rise much more by the summer time, drivers mentioned a gas tax vacation will present households a bit respiration room.

“If we could get a tax break on this, it would help. Anything would help right now,” Murillo mentioned.