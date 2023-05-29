President Biden speaks about debt ceiling deal reached with Speaker McCarthy





On Monday, President Biden addressed the media in regards to the contemporary debt ceiling settlement which he reached with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over the weekend. While chatting with newshounds, Biden expressed his pride with the possibilities of the deal being handed via Congress. He said that he felt "very good" about the settlement. This building has been intently adopted via news shops, with CBS News offering protection of the President's feedback.