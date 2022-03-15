President Obama starring in Netflix documentary ‘Our Great National Parks’

ABC/Jeff Niera

Former President Barack Obama will headline and narrate Our Nice Nationwide Parks, a documentary from Netflix celebrating the protected splendor of the nation, which debuts April 13.

In an eye-popping new trailer for the five-part sequence, Mr. Obama celebrates the “journey of the pure wonders of our shared birthright,” highlighting its curious creatures and their habitats, and the way each they might help humanity as extra than simply eye sweet for HD TVs.

“When humanity began to guard these wild locations,” the previous president says, “we didn’t understand how essential they’d change into. They are a haven for endangered species, and a sizzling mattress for scientific analysis.”

Our Nice Nationwide Parks is not the primary time Obama showcased these protected, treasured environments. When he was in workplace, he helped have fun the 100th birthday of the Nationwide Park Service by starring in a digital actuality video set at Yosemite. The 11-minute-long, immersive movie referred to as Via the Ages celebrated each the company and its efforts to protect our nationwide parks.

