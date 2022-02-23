PRESS ROOM: BHERC Call For Entries For The 29th Annual “Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves” Short Film Fest Deadline Nears







The signature BHERC “Sistas” Film Festival featuring the work of Black Women Directors returns, offering the public the best from Women Directors in Short Film format from around the globe.

(Hollywood, CA) – The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center recently announced the “Call for Entries” for the 29th Annual “Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves” Short Film Festival” Saturday, March 25, through Sunday, April 10, 2022. Founded by academy member and producer Sandra J. Evers-Manly, BHERC’s “Sistas” invites female filmmakers to submit their works for consideration to be showcased in what has traditionally been a blending of contemporary and traditional films. Stories from diverse and varied genres have been the delight of the global audience that attends the festival since pivoting to a virtual format. Film submissions are currently open, with submissions accepted through FilmFreeway.The entire festival takes place online on http://www.BHERC.TV due to COVID – 19.

The SUBMISSION DEADLINE is the February 28, 11:59 PM PDT. Please submit your films online at http://www.filmfreeway.com or on http://www.bherc.org/festivals. Every filmmaker may submit at least one movie or more for consideration. All films should meet the following criteria:

A Black Female Director must have completed them. Others may be on the project

The duration of the movie should not exceed 45 minutes in length.

minutes in length. The films can be shot in any format , celluloid (S8, 16MM, 35MM …) or digital.

, celluloid (S8, 16MM, 35MM …) or digital. There is no age limit

About Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves

“SISTAS…” began twenty-nine plus years ago as a call to the entertainment industry to acknowledge that there is excellent talent amongst African American women filmmakers. What started as a simple screening and discussion became one of the most recognized inspirational and emulated events of the Black filmmaking community. This is the only program that has consistently promoted and supported the work of African American women in film for more than two decades. It is a clear-cut concept: a screening of short films written and/or directed by some of the nation’s top filmmakers with a dialog following. “Although we have made some progress, it is apparent that there is an urgency for the Black female perspective in filmmaking. We cannot nor should not deny their power or progress. Moreover, the community should know and support our “Sister Sheroes” as they tell our stories. This short film platform is an opportunity to do just that,” states founder Sandra Evers-Manly.

Once again, “Sistas” streams online due to the pandemic. However, participants last year were able to capture the essence of the live event noting, that they had not been able to travel to Los Angeles in the past. Therefore, having the festival online allowed them to participate and meet the filmmakers in lively inspirational and aspirational panels. BHERC encourages film lovers to save the dates; this is another opportunity to experience incredible filmmaking.

The BHERC “Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves” Short Film Festival continues to bring outstanding shorts created by Black Female filmmakers Directors online at BHERC TV to an international audience. Past “Sista filmmakers and participants” have included Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Shots Fired),

Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou), Yvette Freeman (ER), Dianne Houston (first Black Female nominated for an Academy Award / Short Film category), and the Oscar-nominated Dee Rees (Mudbound), to name a very few. Many of these filmmakers have received high honors and recognition for their achievements and breakthroughs in filmmaking. Guests have a rare chance to have an open dialogue and hear the awe-inspiring stories of how these Sistas did it for themselves during the festival panels.

Make your submissions today! The deadline is February 28 on http://www.filmfreewaycom or http://www.bherc.org/festivals.

About BHERC.TV

A New streaming service launched in February 2020 that provides short film content — from comedy to drama, narratives to docudrama — produced and directed by Black Filmmakers. BHERC TV is a leading worldwide provider of narrative and documentary short films about the African American experience and content from across the diaspora and diverse populations. This is the only program that has consistently promoted and supported the work of African American women in film for more than two decades. For more information about BHERC TV, log on to http://www.bherctv.com.

About the Host BHERC

Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Blacks in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

