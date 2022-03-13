PRESS ROOM: Born a Champion — THE PLAYERS Championship crowns Northeast Florida’s newest champions







Native infants born throughout THE PLAYERS (March 7-13) will obtain particular bodysuit

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – THE PLAYERS Championship welcomes the most effective skilled golfers on the earth as they compete for the coveted title of ‘THE PLAYERS Champion.’

On the golf course, just one PGA TOUR participant will hoist the Goldman trophy, however past the fairways and greens, there are tons of of recent champions being topped in Northeast Florida hospitals this week, prompting THE PLAYERS to share on this particular milestone with them.

All infants born in native hospitals throughout THE PLAYERS (March 7-13) will obtain a particular bodysuit, “Born a Champion,” together with a birthday card containing the ABCs of protected sleep practices.

New this 12 months, THE PLAYERS collaborated with child and youngsters’s attire model, Carter’s, to design and produce the bodysuits.

“That is certainly one of our group’s favourite group outreach traditions,” mentioned Jared Rice, Govt Director of THE PLAYERS. “THE PLAYERS is honored to have fun and join with our group’s latest champions on this distinctive method, and we are able to’t wait to see what these champions accomplish as they start this new journey.”

Every week, greater than 500 infants are born at native hospitals, prompting THE PLAYERS to work with space hospitals to share within the celebrations.

Households on the following hospitals have acquired bodysuits to share with their latest champions: Ascension St. Vincent’s Household Delivery Place – Riverside, Southside and Clay County areas; Baptist Medical Middle Jacksonville; Baptist Medical Middle South; Baptist Medical Middle Seashores; Baptist Medical Middle Nassau; Wolfson Youngsters’s Hospital NICU – South; Wolfson Youngsters’s Hospital NICU – Downtown; Flagler Hospital/Flagler Well being+; HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital; UF Well being Jacksonville.

Further youth and household experiences at THE PLAYERS Championship 2022 embody:

Youth Ticket coverage: As much as two (2) youth, ages 15 and underneath, will probably be admitted free with a ticketed grownup all week lengthy.

As much as two (2) youth, ages 15 and underneath, will probably be admitted free with a ticketed grownup all week lengthy. Youngsters Zone introduced by Nemours Youngsters’s Well being: Open to all ticketholders, the Youngsters Zone can have interactive actions and video games for youths of all ages, together with a particular mini-putt occasion on Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m. that can give youngsters and fogeys a possibility to fulfill Nemours’ orthopedic and sports activities medication specialists.

Open to all ticketholders, the Youngsters Zone can have interactive actions and video games for youths of all ages, together with a particular mini-putt occasion on Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m. that can give youngsters and fogeys a possibility to fulfill Nemours’ orthopedic and sports activities medication specialists. Household Suite introduced by Wolfson Youngsters’s Hospital: Open to all ticketholders, the Household Suite is an air-conditioned area with personal rooms for fogeys to alter diapers and feed infants. Diapers, wipes, hand sanitizers and different mandatory merchandise will probably be offered within the suite, along with coloring pages and interactive video games.

Open to all ticketholders, the Household Suite is an air-conditioned area with personal rooms for fogeys to alter diapers and feed infants. Diapers, wipes, hand sanitizers and different mandatory merchandise will probably be offered within the suite, along with coloring pages and interactive video games. Notable permitted objects : Strollers : Strollers, small diaper luggage, plastic child bottles, and different important child provides are permitted. The toddler should be with the service. Objects are topic to go looking. Reusable cups: THE PLAYERS will permit followers to usher in reusable plastic or steel cups as much as 32ozat entries, so long as they’re empty. Bag Coverage : Opaque luggage measuring 6x6x6 inches and smaller or clear luggage 12x6x12 inches and smaller are allowed contained in the course grounds. Outdoors Meals : THE PLAYERS permits followers to usher in a 1-gallon clear, plastic bag of meals objects wrapped in clear wrap.

:

Extra details about THE PLAYERS is obtainable at THEPLAYERS.com.

The publish PRESS ROOM: Born a Champion — THE PLAYERS Championship crowns Northeast Florida’s latest champions first appeared on BlackPressUSA.





Source link