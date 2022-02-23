PRESS ROOM: Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. Rings Closing Bell at Nasdaq







The management team and directors were joined on stage by minority business owners, future business leaders and champions of economic inclusion

Washington, DC – Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (“MEOA”) announced today the special purpose acquisition company’s (SPAC) participation in Nasdaq’s Closing Bell Ceremony on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

MEOA’s management team, led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Shawn Rochester and CFO Ms. Robin Watkins, was joined on stage by corporate directors, Mr. Ronald Busby, president and CEO, U.S. Black Chamber, Inc. and Patrick Linehan, Partner, the Steptoe Law Firm. Dr. Julianne Malveaux, also an MEOA director and Dean, College of Ethnic Studies, Cal State Los Angeles, was not in attendance.

Other MEOA guests included minority-women business owners Ms. Stephanie Frederic of Los Angeles, California and Ms. Alicia Taylor of Las Vegas, Nevada; Ms. Tyler Baylor of New York, a millennial business leader and aspiring entrepreneur; Ms. Patricia Trompeter of Ceres Capital Ventures, LLC, Mr. Stewart Kim of PGP Capital, LLC, Mr. Craig Vaughan of Vaughan Capital Advisors, LLC, Mr. Michael Campoli of Pryor Cashman LLP, and Mr. Jarvis Stewart of HP Global Advisors LLC.

“We cannot thank Nasdaq enough for their gracious invitation to participate in Tuesday’s closing bell ceremonies,” said Shawn Rochester, MEOA Chairman and CEO. “Like Nasdaq, we’re committed to partnering with companies that have a deep commitment to diverse and inclusive representation on their boards and leadership teams, all while driving growth for shareholders. We’re excited to have them as partners on this journey.”

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, organized under the laws of the State of Delaware and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search on transactions with companies that are Minority-Owned Businesses, such that, immediately following the completion of its initial business combination, the combined company would qualify as a Minority Controlled Business. In general, a “Minority-Owned Business” is a business at least 51% of the equity ownership interest in which is owned by one or more minority individuals who are United States citizens or legal resident aliens and both the management and daily business operations of which are exercised by one or more minority individuals (with a minority group member being an individual who is at least 25% Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic or Native American), and a “Minority Controlled Business” is a business that would qualify for certification as a “minority business enterprise” by the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

