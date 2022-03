PRESS ROOM: PGA of America to Support Staffing of 2022 Major Championships through PGA JobMatch

By Paulette Patton, Contributing Visitor Author to The Mississippi Hyperlink

After just lately watching ABC’s mini-series, “Ladies of the Motion: the story of Mamie Until Mobley,” I used to be reminded, as I typically am, of recollections rising up in Mississippi.

This docu-drama chronicled the lifetime of Mamie Until Mobley, who devoted her life to searching for justice for her son Emmett Until. Until was kidnapped and killed for allegedly flirting with a white girl in Cash, Mississippi.

I can bear in mind that iconic photograph of Emmett Until in Jet Journal once I was simply 7 years previous. I solely recall how terrible it appeared. I don’t bear in mind even asking my mother and father about it. Due to government co-producers, Will Smith and Jay-Z, this true story was a painful reminder of Mississippi’s historical past throughout that perilous period.

As many governors, faculty boards and academic methods try to erase such historical past by banning sure books in our colleges and public libraries, how highly effective to have this story retold at this specific time. Some governors have even stated that they’d penalize colleges, academics and principals if such materials is taught. The mini-series was and must be painful to look at to all who watched it. We should be reminded of atrocities akin to these.

For ten years, I helped plan and accompanied a bunch of Ursinus Faculty (Collegeville, PA) college students and their professors to Mississippi to go to websites across the state to have a firsthand take a look at a few of the most treacherous and unforgiving components of the historical past of the American South. We’d begin our journey in Jackson the place we visited Jackson State College, (previously Jackson Faculty). Ursinus college students realized in regards to the killing of Phillip J. Gibbs and James E. Inexperienced and the capturing of twelve others on campus by the State Police in 1970.

Tougaloo Faculty was one other cease on our journey. Tougaloo’s historical past is wealthy within the Civil Rights Motion. Pupil activism was commonplace. Tougaloo Faculty Archives, as said on its web site, has a group of private papers, oral histories, pictures and different memorabilia of individuals who have been lively within the motion.

Hollis Watkins, a Tougaloo graduate and activist, is founder and director of Southern Echo. At this cease, college students realized in regards to the significance of neighborhood organizing. Watkins and others travelled everywhere in the state of Mississippi educating communities how important it’s for residents to prepare and have an effect on financial growth, instructional and environmental choices.

Whereas additionally in Jackson, we visited the house of a type of activists, Medgar Evers. We toured the Evers Home, now a Nationwide Historic Landmark, the place we noticed the trajectory of the bullets that went into the house. We stood on the driveway the place Evers was murdered.

Farish Avenue was one other cease. Farish Avenue was the “largest economically unbiased” enterprise part in Jackson, the place Black companies thrived. Not too long ago, my sisters and I strolled down a number of blocks of a largely abandoned neighborhood. We stopped at The Alamo Theatre the place Black people may see a film with out concern of being arrested due to segregation. Many of the companies have been shuttered. The Huge Apple Inn, generally identified again then as Huge John’s, was first opened in 1936, was nonetheless open.

One other cease, for the scholars, on our journey was Bolton, Mississippi to go to one other Tougaloo Faculty graduate and activist, Congressman Bennie Thompson, who’s in his 13th time period within the U.S. Home of Representatives. Visiting Thompson’s workplace was at all times one of many highlights of the journey for a lot of causes, maybe as a result of he’s a residing legend, particularly now as he chairs the January 6 Committee investigating the Revolt that happened on our nation’s Capital.

Philadelphia, Mississippi was one other cease. We noticed the jail the place Goodman, Chaney and Schwerner have been detained and toured the courthouse the place Edgar Ray Killen and 7 klansmen and white supremacists have been tried for his or her homicide. Chaney, from Meridian, MS, and Goodman and Schwerner from New York, have been working to assist Black Mississippians register to vote. These three activists have been kidnapped and murdered in Neshoba County, Mississippi in 1964. Our tour was led by Leroy Clemons, former president of the native chapter of the NAACP. Clemons is presently the chief director of the Neshoba Youth Coalition. Our tour ended on the homicide web site of Goodman, Chaney and Schwerner.

Many instances, I might take a look at the faces of the scholars the place tears flowed as Clemons informed the story of their brutal murders as we stood on the location the place they have been buried.

As we journeyed to the Mississippi Delta, many instances the trip was quiet as we appeared out on cotton fields, as we tried to arrange ourselves for the final leg of the journey. Our first cease was in Ruleville, Mississippi to go to the gravesite of Fannie Lou Hamer, a voting and girls’s rights activist, a pacesetter within the Civil Rights Motion and co-founder of the Freedom Democratic Celebration. Right here we paid homage to her and her lifetime of labor. She is buried subsequent to her beloved husband, Perry “Pap” Hamer.

From there to Glendora, Mississippi. We visited the Emmett Until Interpretive Heart/Museum. This Museum was established by Mayor Johnny B Thomas. Thomas would meet us on the museum for a non-public tour. We have been in a position to see a reproduction of the cotton gin fan that was tied across the neck of Until. The tip of our journey was in Cash, Mississippi. We stood on the very floor of Bryant’s retailer the place Until and his cousins had entered to purchase sweet. That is the situation the place he was falsely accused.

Visiting all these locations gave me the chance as an grownup to go to locations I by no means went as a toddler. I’m positive my mother and father have been attempting to spare us from the brutal nature of violence perpetrated in opposition to Blacks. As a dad or mum and grandparent, I can perceive wanting to guard your little one. However our historical past shouldn’t be erased. Books shouldn’t be banned.

One place that I’ve been intrigued by since a pupil at Tougaloo was Mound Bayou, Mississippi. I used to be intrigued by the truth that there was an all-Black city in Mississippi that after thrived. I had a romanticized imaginative and prescient of this Black neighborhood. I don’t recall realizing about Mound Bayou as a toddler. It actually was not in our historical past books. Not too long ago, my sisters and I made a decision to take a street journey to Cleveland, Mississippi which would come with Mound Bayou.

As portrayed within the mini-series, Mound Bayou was a thriving neighborhood. Not solely was it thriving, it was a thriving Black neighborhood. It was based by two cousins, Isiah and Joshua Montgomery and Benjamin Gill. It was based in 1887 and aptly known as “the Jewel of the Delta.” There was a hospital the place Blacks everywhere in the state would come for good medical care. The all-Black faculty was in contrast favorably with one of the best white colleges within the state. There have been a number of church buildings, a zoo, swimming pool, newspaper(s), insurance coverage firm, banks, credit score union and sawmill, all owned by Black people.

In the present day, like Farish Avenue, most of these companies are gone. The hospital nonetheless stands and is used because the Delta Well being Heart.

Exploring and studying extra about our historical past could be very rewarding. Select a spot and set out on an journey. As watching the Emmett Until story and visiting these locations allowed us to see how we have now survived as we battle for self-determination. As we confront our historical past, we battle with love and anger. Understanding our historical past is difficult and uplifting. However we should push ahead. Within the phrases of Maya Angelou, “And Nonetheless I Rise.”

James Hampton, reference librarian on the Eudora Welty Library in Jackson, MS, contributed to this text.





Publish Views:

54