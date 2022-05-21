Prestonwood beats San Antonio Central for Div. I state title

ARLINGTON — Junior Bennett Seal tossed a three-hit shutout as Plano Prestonwood Christian won its second baseball state championship with a 5-0 victory over San Antonio Central Catholic in the TAPPS Division I title game Saturday afternoon at Clay Gould Ballpark.

Will Johnson delivered a two-RBI single and Louis Bussard followed with another run-producing single in the bottom of the first as Prestonwood jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

“That was huge for me and for us,” said Seal, who allowed just three hits in going the distance. “We came out with so much energy. And those runs helped calm me down and focus even more.”

Senior Tate Trammel’s RBI double in the bottom of third scored Johnson, who started the inning being hit by a pitch.

“We always try to come out with energy,” Johnson said. “And our fans here really got us fired up. Great way to go out.”

Trent Shaw, an Oklahoma State signee, opened the bottom of the fifth with an infield single, then reached second on a delayed steal. He came around to score when Johnson reached on an error via a wild throw to first by the Central Catholic second baseman.

In the final inning, the poised Bennett induced first-pitch groundouts by the first two hitters. Johnson, playing shortstop, then caught a pop up for the final out, setting off a celebration.

“Trust in your teammates,” said Seal, who did not strike out a batter and issued just a pair of walks. “Our defense is tremendous. The guys behind me make it easier to pitch.”

Johnson credited the hard work put in throughout the year to the team’s success.

“The guys all put in the work all season. And it paid off. Incredibly happy,” he said.

First-year Prestonwood coach James Vlade said that when he took the job at Prestonwood, his first priority was building a staff.

“We hired a pitching coach,” said Vlade, whose team did not allow a run in three playoff victories. “And our pitching has been a strength for us all season. Bennett did a phenomenal job today. He keeps his composure so very well. That shows if he needs to get out of a tough situation.”

Vlade also stresses sound fundamental defense. That was evident, as the Lions did not make an error in the 1-0 semifinal win over Fort Worth Nolan on Friday night, then had just one error in the title game.

“We have a plan of attack for our defense,” said Vlade. “We have special practices just for defense.”

“We did everything right,” added catcher AJ DePaolo, who caught every inning of both the semifinal and title contests. “We practice hard. We play hard.”

Prestonwood Christian (24-5-1), No. 10 in the THSB large private school state rankings, was making its sixth state tournament appearance. It was the first since 2016, when Prestonwood won its first state championship.

San Antonio Central Catholic (31- 6), ranked No. 3 in the state, saw its 18-game winning streak end. It was seeking its first championship and was making its first title game appearance since 2004.

Prestonwood junior Bennett Seal (19) exclaims after getting out of an inning during the TAPPS Division I baseball state championship game between Prestonwood Christian Academy and Central Catholic at UTA’s Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Emil Lippe / Special Contributor)

Shiner St. Paul Catholic 17, Red Oak Ovilla Christian 4: Red Oak Ovilla Christian fell to Shiner St. Paul 17-4 in the TAPPS softball Division IV state championship game at Allan Saxe Field.

Trailing 6-0, Ovilla Christian scored four runs in the bottom of the third, keyed by a two-RBI single from senior Abigail Howell and three St. Paul errors, to narrow the margin to 6-4. However, Shiner St. Paul answered with a run in the top of the fourth, added three in the fifth, and seven in the sixth.

The 10-run rule went into effect when Ovilla Christian trailed 17-4 after six innings, ending the game.

Howell, Ovilla’s pitcher, had two of her team’s four hits, adding a single in the bottom of the fifth.

Senior Madelyn Remek and sophomore Jordyn White, with a single apiece, had the other hits for Ovilla Christian.

Making its first state tournament appearance since 2003, when it won its lone title, Ovilla had defeated Weatherford Christian and Waco Vanguard by 11-1 scores before its five-inning 18-4 thrashing of Fort Worth Temple Christian in the semifinals Friday night.

Ovilla Christian (13-3) began the season with a pair of nondistrict losses, then reeled off 13 straight wins entering the championship matchup.

“The girls got off to a rough start to begin the season,” said Ovilla Head Coach Stan Domin. “But they kept working and it all paid off all the way to the championship game. We made a game of it with the four runs in the third. Couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Perennial power Shiner St. Paul has an impressive tradition. It has played in the title game in 19 of its TAPPS-record 21 state tournament appearances. Now it has a record-breaking 13 championships, breaking a tie at 12 with Hallettsville Sacred Heart.

