Preview and Predictions: Clemson at Florida State

For the third straight week, the No. 4/5 Clemson Tigers will welcome the eyes of prime-time nationwide tv viewers on ABC after they face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff for the divisional matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium on ABC’s Saturday Night Football is ready for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Though Head Coach Dabo Swinney famous Clemson’s offense was “not as crisp as we’ve been” in final week’s 31-3 win at Boston College, the Tigers are off to one among their most constant scoring begins in program historical past. Clemson has hit the 30-point mark in each sport this season, this system’s third time reaching 30 factors in every of the primary six video games of a season.
Will Vandervort: Florida State would be the largest problem the Tigers have confronted, from an offensive standpoint, to this point. Yes, much more than Wake Forest. Why? Because the Seminoles are extra balanced. They can run the soccer and they will throw it. However, Clemson’s rush protection leads the ACC and ranks second nationally, plus FSU’s high operating again, Treshaun Ward, is not going to play after struggling an harm at NC State final week. If the Tigers could make FSU one dimensional it enormously helps their probabilities at a victory. Another key for Clemson is to maintain quarterback Jordan Travis within the pocket. He is at his greatest when he will get outdoors the pocket and improvises. This is when a lot of the Seminoles’ explosive performs happen. On the offense finish, the Tigers want to ascertain the operating sport. FSU has one of many ACC’s worst run defenses and they had been unable to decelerate Wake Forest or NC State within the run sport the final two weeks. Clemson must run the soccer as a way to win this sport. I believe they’ll.
Clemson 27, Florida State 20
Jason Priester: This is little doubt Clemson’s hardest check to this point, as this can be a vastly improved Florida State crew. Jordan Travis is a dynamic playmaker and the Seminoles’ offense goes as he goes. He is very harmful when he is allowed to get outdoors of the pocket, so containing him shall be key. Fortunately for the Tigers, they’re lastly absolutely wholesome alongside the line of defense. Expect the Clemson protection to win the battle at the road of scrimmage and shut down the run, making the Florida State offense one-dimensional. On the offensive facet, factors might be at a premium, because the Seminoles have extraordinarily good towards the go. Getting the bottom sport going towards a Florida State protection that has been inclined to the run shall be key.
Clemson 27 Florida State 21
Zach Lentz: This week, Clemson shall be in quest of its tenth 7-0 begin in program historical past and its seventh such begin beneath Swinney. Clemson opened the 1948, 1981, 2000, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 campaigns with seven straight wins, incomes a convention title (both Southern Conference or ACC) in eight of these 9 seasons. Neither the kickoff time nor the ABC highlight shall be new for Clemson. The sport shall be Clemson’s third consecutive 7:30 p.m. contest on ABC, making Clemson the primary crew for the reason that 2015 Oklahoma Sooners to play in ABC’s marquee contest in three consecutive weeks. Clemson went on to defeat that 2015 Oklahoma squad within the College Football Playoff semifinal. I for one am not shopping for that FSU is again, however who’s: the Clemson protection. The Tigers haven’t scored lower than 30 in any sport this season.
Clemson 31 Florida State 17
Scroll to Continue
Brad Senkiw: Clemson faces an intriguing scenario right here. The Tigers had been extra closely favored early within the week, so why did the road drop? This is a real highway sport environment that will not be straightforward to deal with. But Clemson is probably the most gifted crew. Ultimately, Dabo Swinney is aware of the right way to coach these sorts of massive video games. He’ll be conservative along with his decision-making and let FSU make the game-changing mistake, which ought to enable the Tigers to tug out a detailed win at Doak.
Clemson 27, Florida State 23
The line dropped from Tigers -7.5 to -3.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Want to affix in on the dialogue? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger followers and hear straight from writer Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and workers author Will Vandervort on any topic. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and comply with us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/faculty/clemson/