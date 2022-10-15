Florida

Preview and Predictions: Clemson at Florida State

October 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


For the third straight week, the No. 4/5 Clemson Tigers will welcome the eyes of prime-time nationwide tv viewers on ABC after they face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff for the divisional matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium on ABC’s Saturday Night Football is ready for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Though Head Coach Dabo Swinney famous Clemson’s offense was “not as crisp as we’ve been” in final week’s 31-3 win at Boston College, the Tigers are off to one among their most constant scoring begins in program historical past. Clemson has hit the 30-point mark in each sport this season, this system’s third time reaching 30 factors in every of the primary six video games of a season.

