Preview: Bruce Springsteen on his search for meaning in his life





The well-known singer-songwriter, Bruce Springsteen, shared his enjoy of looking out for meaning in his life right through an interview with CBS News correspondent, Jim Axelrod. A preview of this interview used to be launched and is about to be broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” on April 30.

In the interview, Springsteen speaks a couple of important second in his life whilst developing his album “Nebraska” in 1982. He discusses his adventure of exploring the aim of his life and the meaning at the back of his artwork.

