Preview: Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday’s Major League Soccer conflict between Dallas and Houston Dynamo, together with predictions, team news and imaginable lineups.

Dallas might be focused on a 3rd consecutive win as they face Houston Dynamo on the Toyota Stadium on Sunday in spherical 14 of the 2022-23 MLS season. In distinction, Houston are aiming to snap a two-recreation shedding streak and revive their league marketing campaign.

Match preview

Dallas confirmed nice resilience to return again and declare a 2-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps in Thursday’s come upon. They fell in the back of to Pedro Vite’s opener halfway throughout the first part however controlled to stage the rating earlier than part-time thru Jesus Ferreira, who then scored his 2nd objective of the sport 9 mins into the second one duration to protected the win.

The Hoops have moved as much as 3rd position within the Western Conference of the MLS desk, two issues in the back of department leaders Seattle Sounders with a recreation in hand. They will face an opposing team that has been their equivalent in fresh matchups, with two wins apiece for both team and 3 attracts within the closing seven encounters.

Currently on a very best run of 4 victories and a draw throughout their most up-to-date 5 house fits, Sunday’s hosts might be assured of rising triumphant in entrance in their enthusiasts as soon as once more.

Houston Dynamo fell to an agonising 1-0 defeat towards fellow playoff hopefuls Minnesota United in Thursday’s assembly between the edges at Allianz Field.

Ben Olsen’s males conceded a 14th-minute strike to Bongokuhle Hlongwane and not slightly controlled to muster sufficient attacking risk to get themselves again within the recreation. With 14 issues from their 11 fits to this point, El Naranja sit down in 8th position within the Western Conference standings, outdoor the playoff position through one level.

Houston has been winless of their 5 league fits clear of house this time period and head into a frightening task at the street.

Dallas Major League Soccer shape:

Houston Dynamo Major League Soccer shape:

Team News

Dallas’ Tarik Scott stays with out an look because the flip of the yr because of a knee damage which he picked up whilst in motion for former membership North Texas again in September.

Jesus Ferreira has been immediately focused on 9 of his facet’s 15 targets, making him one participant to look at. Ifunanyachi Achara and Tate Schmitt are dominated out for Houston Dynamo thru knee issues, whilst 27-yr-outdated Teenage Hadebe continues to be nursing a leg damage. Erik Sviatchenko is but to make his debut for his new employers following his arrival from Midtjylland and he must wait somewhat longer because of damage. Hector Herrera neglected his facet’s closing day out because of a one-recreation suspension however the Mexican world is eligible to characteristic as soon as once more and will have to go back to the XI right here.

Dallas imaginable beginning lineup:

Paes; Twumasi, Nkosi-Tafari, Antonio, Farfan; Cerrillo, Quignon; Obrian, Ntsabeleng, Velasco; Ferreira

Houston Dynamo imaginable beginning lineup:

Clark; Escobar, Dos Santos, Bartlow, Steres; Quinones, Artur, Herrera, Baird; Ibrahim, Carrasquilla

We say: Dallas 2-0 Houston Dynamo

We are expecting a win for the house team as Dallas has an excellent house report, while Houston has been suffering at the street. We consider that Dallas will declare all 3 issues in a slightly relaxed approach.

How to look at

