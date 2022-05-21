Preview: Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday’s Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking to pick up their fourth victory in five home games, Inter Miami square off against New York Red Bulls at the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game unbeaten on the road this season and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and move top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Match preview

Inter Miami were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw away to Philadelphia Union on Thursday.

While Jim Curtin‘s side were in the ascendency for most of the game, their efforts to break the deadlock were constantly repelled by an inspired Drake Callender, who made a plethora of saves between the sticks to keep the tie level.

Prior to that, Inter Miami claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC in the last-32 of the US Open Cup on May 11 before playing out a 2-2 draw with DC United four days later.

The Herons now return to home turf where they are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, picking up three wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss to Houston Dynamo on April 3.

With 12 points from 12 games, Inter Miami are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, one point above 13th-placed Toronto FC and 14th-placed Chicago Fire who are currently rooted to the bottom of the pile.

Similarly, New York Red Bulls were involved in a share of the spoils for the second game running last time out when they came from behind twice to salvage a 3-3 draw against a spirited Chicago Fireside.

Gerhard Struber‘s men are now unbeaten in each of their last eight games across all competitions, picking up four wins and four draws since a 2-1 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal on April 9.

With 20 points from 12 games, New York Red Bulls are currently fifth in the conference standings, but a win on Sunday could see them go top of the pile as they sit just one point off first-placed Philadelphia Union.

The Red Bulls’ impressive start to the season has been owing to their run of results on the road, where they are unbeaten so far and currently boast the best record in the MLS with 16 points from six games.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

New York Red Bulls Major League Soccer form:

New York Red Bulls form (all competitions):

Team News

Inter Miami will take to the pitch without the American defensive duo of Brek Shea and Ian Fray, who are recuperating from muscle and knee injuries respectively.

They are joined on the club’s injury table by 23-year-old forward Robbie Robinson, who is set to sit out his third consecutive game through injury, while goalkeeper Nick Marsman continues his spell on the sidelines.

Leonardo Campana has been on song for the Herons, netting six goals and providing one assist in 12 league appearances so far and we expect the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee to spearhead the attack once again.

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls’ defensive duo of Lucas Monzon and Andres Reyes will play no part in Sunday’s encounter as they miss out through injuries.

Struber will also be unable to call upon English forward Ashley Fletcher, who has missed the last four games through injury, while teenager Caden Clark picked up a muscle problem against Minnesota United on March 14.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Callender; Yedlin, Lowe, Mcvey, Gibbs; Mota, Gregore, Duke; Taylor, Campana, Lassiter

New York Red Bulls possible starting lineup:

Coronel; Edwards, Long, Nealis, Tolkin; Amaya, Yearwood; Fernandez, Barlow, Luquinhas; Klimala

We say: Inter Miami 1-2 New York Red Bulls

Both sides head into the game in fine form and we expect a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. New York Red Bulls have been imperious on the road this season, picking up seven wins and one draw from their eight outings, and we are tipping them to keep this fine run going and come away with all three points on Sunday.

