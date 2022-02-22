Previewing Sooners’ linebacker group for 2022 season

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles previewing and breaking down the Oklahoma football position groups for the 2022 college football season. Today we preview the linebacker group within the defensive unit.
The defensive unit of the Oklahoma Sooners has been under a great deal of criticism, but under new defensive coordinator Ted Roof, things could and should change in Norman.
Brent Venables being a defensive-minded coach could shift the culture at Oklahoma, and the performance of the linebackers, of which he was once one, will be a good measuring stick being a central part of the defense.
As for this linebacker position group, it has shown to be one of the deeper, but inexperienced units on the roster.
Senior DaShaun White has made his decision to come back for a fifth season, and he has started at inside linebacker for three seasons now. This unit is very young and has multiple players who will be depth pieces, so his leadership will be valued.
White has not hit that next level yet, but as the veteran of this group, he will be expected to perform in 2022.
Danny Stutsman, Twitter presence and all, is one of the most intriguing players in the Big 12. The expectations for him were low as a freshman, but he saw some playing time and proved that he was very impressive when he was on the field.
Stutsman had seven tackles in the bowl game, and his physicality, as well as his athleticism, should allow him to create plays for this defense in his sophomore season.
Clayton Smith, a five-star recruit by Rivals’ standards, could also see decent playing time in 2022. He is a freak of nature and can fit into a key outside linebacker spot in Roof’s defense.
Smith did not see much playing time last season as he redshirted, but after a year of development, the Sooners are excited to see how his skills and capabilities come to fruition in actual game situations.
Senior David Ugwoegbu is an athletic specimen who former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch decided not to use as much as first expected.
With a new defensive philosophy and new defensive coaches, a player with the natural ability of Ugwoegbu can turn into a game wrecker if developed correctly. He can fit into this defense wherever Roof wants him, it’s just all about trusting him to make plays.
T.D. Roof, who transferred to OU from Appalachian State. will be playing for his father in this Oklahoma defense, but most likely in a backup position.
As for the 2022 newcomers, Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis, and Kobie McKinzie all come into this season as freshmen and could see some serious burn in 2022. This triplet of linebacker recruits were four-star prospects, and Kanak and McKenzie, in particular, could find their way into the lineup sooner than later.
Kanak had originally committed to Clemson while Venables was there as defensive coordinator. But he switched his commitment to Oklahoma even though he was told there would not be an immediate spot for him.
Kanak is a player who wants to be in the Venables system and will do whatever it takes to make sure he sees time on the field for the Sooners.
McKinzie is also a player who has bought into the Oklahoma football brand. He was originally committed to OU, but decommitted after Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave Oklahoma and was tentatively pledged to Texas before deciding to return to OU.
McKinzie’s decision to recommit to Oklahoma after the hiring of coach Venables stands as a testament to how respected and trusted Venables is for developing players and building a great culture and roster at Oklahoma.
Lewis committed to Oklahoma back in April 2021 and has remained true to his commitment throughout the process of recruiting.
All three of these players have an opportunity to step up and see time in a way that Stutsman did last season. And they all have the drive and ability to do so.
The early portion of the season will be used to see which linebackers work well with each other, and who deserves those starting positions as well building depth at the position.
Either way, this unit is deep, they just have to rely on their senior leadership, and create turnovers for a developing offense.