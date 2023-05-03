Previews and Predictions for Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

(*2*)

After an exhilarating opening around, 8 groups stay within the race for the 2022 Stanley Cup. In this newsletter, we will be able to check out every matchup and be offering our predictions for who will pop out on best.

The protecting Stanley Cup champions, the winner of the previous 3 Eastern Conference titles, and this season’s record-breaking Presidents’ Trophy winners are not within the working. The mud has settled, and here is what we are left with.

First up, the Toronto Maple Leafs will probably be going through off towards the Florida Panthers. After 19 years of failing to make it previous the primary around, the Maple Leafs want to make a long term this 12 months. However, they will have to now not underestimate the Panthers, who pulled off a surprising seven-game disappointed towards the Boston Bruins within the first around.

In the second one matchup, the Carolina Hurricanes will take at the New Jersey Devils. Both groups fought tough within the common season, with the Hurricanes popping out on best of the Metropolitan Division. However, accidents to key gamers would possibly grasp them again on this sequence.

The Dallas Stars will probably be going through off towards the second-year Seattle Kraken within the 3rd matchup. While some would possibly underestimate the Kraken, they proved their price by means of beating the protecting Stanley Cup champions within the first around. However, the Stars are a robust workforce, led by means of some younger stars and skilled veterans taking a look so as to add to their legacies.

Last however now not least, the Vegas Golden Knights will take at the Edmonton Oilers in what guarantees to be a protracted and hard-fought combat. Both groups have severe megastar energy, and the result would possibly come all the way down to goaltending.