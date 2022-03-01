Previews, schedule for Dallas-area teams

The 2022 UIL girls basketball state tournament runs Thursday through Saturday in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Dallas Morning News’ Greg Riddle previews the UIL girls state basketball tournament. He breaks down matchups involving Dallas-area teams in the 6A, 5A, and 4A/3A classifications.
The schedule
Class 6A
Humble Summer Creek (38-2) vs. South Grand Prairie (34-4), 7:00 Friday
San Antonio Clark (35-2) vs. DeSoto (33-2), 8:30 Friday
Championship game: 8:30 Saturday
Class 5A
Cedar Park (35-0) vs. College Station (31-6), 7:00 Thursday
Frisco Memorial (36-5) vs. Amarillo (32-5), 8:30 Thursday
Championship game: 3:00 Saturday
Class 4A
Argyle (37-0) vs. Hardin-Jefferson (33-4), 1:30 Friday
Brownsboro (38-2) vs. Fredericksburg (36-3), 3:00 Friday
Championship game: 7:00 Saturday
Class 3A
Fairfield (38-1) vs. Idalou (31-6), 1:30 Thursday
Winnsboro (33-5) vs. Bishop (32-5), 3:00 Thursday
Championship game: 10 a.m. Saturday
Class 2A
Gruver (31-0) vs. San Saba (31-7), 8:30 a.m. Friday
Stamford (35-2) vs. Martins Mill (36-3), 10 a.m. Friday
Championship game: 1:30 Saturday
Class A
Robert Lee (34-2) vs. Neches (30-6), 8:30 a.m. Thursday
Ackerly Sands (35-3) vs. Huckabay (35-6), 10 a.m. Thursday
Championship game: 8:30 a.m. Saturday
Class 6A semifinals
South Grand Prairie vs. Humble Summer Creek
When: 7 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio
South Grand Prairie
Record: 34-4
Playoff road: d. Richardson Pearce 80-37, d. Plano 56-50, d. Coppell 56-49, d. Southlake Carroll 61-40, d. Denton Braswell 47-35.
Previous appearances at state: 1 (2021)
State titles: None
Notable: This will be South Grand Prairie’s first trip to San Antonio for the state tournament, as its 63-52 state semifinal loss to DeSoto last year was played at Prosper High School because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season, South Grand Prairie didn’t have a player taller than 6-0, so it shot a lot of 3-pointers and made 224 in 28 games. This season, SGP has 6-5 sophomore center Adhel Tac, so it has been less reliant on the outside shot and had made only 134 3-pointers through its first 31 games.
Tac averages 14.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, and she shoots 63.4% from the field. She is the only player to average double figures in scoring, although 6-0 freshman guard/forward Taylor Barnes averages 9.2 points and 5-5 senior guard Victoria Dixon averages 8.5 points.
South Grand Prairie has seven players who average at least one steal per game, led by Joy Madison-Key, who averages 3.2. SGP, ranked No. 5 in the state, has four wins over teams ranked in the top 10 in the state in 6A or 5A, beating Frisco Liberty, Frisco Memorial, Amarillo and Coppell.
Humble Summer Creek
Record: 38-2
Playoff road: d. Channelview 68-21, d. League City Clear Falls 87-48, d. Alvin Shadow Creek 55-45, d. Fort Bend Dulles 81-43, d. Pearland 59-42.
Previous appearances at state: 1 (2019)
State titles: None
Notable: Summer Creek coach Carlesa Dixon played on Lincoln’s 31-0 state title team in 1999 and coached Lincoln to a state runner-up finish in 2013. Summer Creek has two players who average double figures in scoring — Auburn signee Kaitlyn Duhon (18.0 points) and 6-2 junior forward/center Jorynn Ross (12.0 points).
Ross leads the state’s second-ranked 6A team in rebounds (7.8 per game) and the 6-0 Duhon averages 7.0 rebounds. Anahlynn Murray averages 4 assists and 3.8 steals. Summer Creek has won 20 in a row, and its average margin of victory for the season is 25.2 points.
Summer Creek has beaten a pair of state semifinalists — 5A College Station and 4A Hardin-Jefferson. Summer Creek’s only losses are to nationally ranked Cedar Park and to San Diego Catholic Cathedral.
DeSoto vs. San Antonio Clark
When: 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio
DeSoto
Record: 33-2
Playoff road: d. Belton 76-18, d. Tyler Legacy 67-32, d. Mansfield Lake Ridge 63-28, d. Tomball Memorial 66-24, d. Duncanville 60-47.
Previous appearances at state: 3 (2008, 2019, 2021)
State titles: 1 (2021)
Notable: Defending Class 6A state champion DeSoto has never lost a state semifinal, going 3-0. Among the four 6A semifinalists, there are only five players who stand 6-4 or taller, and DeSoto has three of them with 6-5 Kentucky signee Tionna Herron, 6-4 LSU signee Sa’Myah Smith and 6-4 Texas signee Amina Muhammad.
Smith and Muhammad combined to average 28 points for the nation’s No. 2-ranked team at the 6A Region II tournament last week. Guard Ja’Mia Harris, a Kansas State signee, scored in double figures in both regional tournament games and averaged 11 points.
DeSoto is 26-0 against teams from Texas this season, and its only two losses came to the nation’s No. 1 team — Sidwell Friends from Washington, D.C. DeSoto has won by an average of 27.0 points, but it knows how to win close games too, going 6-1 in games decided by six points or less. DeSoto has held 14 opponents to 30 points or less, and it has accomplished that in seven of its last 10 games.
San Antonio Clark
Record: 35-2
Playoff road: d. Schertz Clemens 70-34, d. Cedar Park Vista Ridge 70-38, d. San Antonio Johnson 62-52, d. San Antonio Harlan 51-41, d. Cibolo Steele 52-49.
Previous appearances at state: None
State titles: None
Notable: The state’s third-ranked 6A team has four players who are taller than 6-0. That includes its top two scorers — 6-4 sophomore Arianna Roberson (11.3 points per game) and 6-2 senior Aaliyah Roberson (11.1 points per game).
Both shoot better than 50% from the field, and they combine to average 16.9 rebounds. Natalie Huff averages 8.3 points, while Hailey Adams averages 7.5 points and leads the team in assists (4.4 per game). Clark has wins over 6A state semifinalist South Grand Prairie (53-36) and 5A state semifinalist Frisco Memorial (45-37).
Class 5A semifinals
Frisco Memorial vs. Amarillo
When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio
Frisco Memorial
Record: 36-5
Playoff road: d. Wylie East 44-42, d. South Oak Cliff 55-41, d. Frisco Lone Star 50-37, d. North Forney 56-45, d. Frisco Liberty 43-35.
Previous appearances at state: None
State titles: None
Notable: The state’s third-ranked 5A team has won 16 in a row and has allowed 34.1 points per game during the winning streak. Memorial owns nine wins over teams ranked in the top 15 in the state in 6A and 5A and also beat John Paul II and Bishop Lynch, ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the state among large private schools.
UNLV signee Jasmyn Lott averages a team-high 14.9 points, while Brynn Lusby (8.5 points), Falyn Lott (7.7 points) and Angelicia Alexander (7.3 points) provide help offensively. Lusby also averages 5.1 rebounds, which ranks second on the team. Alexander has made 93 3-pointers and is the only player on the team who has made more than 33 3s.
Amarillo
Record: 32-5
Playoff road: d. Lubbock Coronado 57-41, d. El Paso Andress 64-21, d. Lubbock Cooper 63-50, d. Mansfield Timberview 73-50, d. Lake Dallas 63-42.
Previous appearances at state: 6 (1982, 1993, 1994, 1996, 2018, 2019)
State titles: 4 (1993, 1994, 2018, 2019)
Notable: Tulsa signee Briley Barnes, a 6-1 guard/forward, and 6-0 junior McKenzie Smith are capable of producing a double-double in any game. Smith averages 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds, and Barnes averages 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.
Smith shoots 59.4% from the field and leads Amarillo with 74 steals. Lacey Rice has made a team-high 63 3-pointers and averages 8.8 points. T
he state’s fifth-ranked 5A team has won 15 in a row and has victories against 6A state-ranked Cedar Hill, Wolfforth Frenship and Plano East, as well as 20-time state champion Canyon, the 2021 4A state champion.
Class 4A semifinals
Argyle vs. Hardin-Jefferson
When: 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio
Argyle
Record: 37-0
Playoff road: d. Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 85-9, d. Stephenville 56-41, d. Bridgeport 60-36, d. Canyon 34-32, d. Decatur 52-40.
Previous appearances at state: 9 (2006, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
State titles: 6 (2006, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)
Notable: Argyle is trying to become the 10th unbeaten UIL girls basketball state champion in Dallas-area history. Argyle has won by an average of 30.3 points. Its defense has allowed just 33.6 points per game while forcing an average of 17.1 turnovers.
Argyle averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, has made 10 or more 3-pointers seven times and has a season-high of 14 made 3-pointers.
Argyle has four guards averaging better than 8.0 points — Caroline Lyles (15.0), Madi Lumsden (12.6), Ashlin Crabtree (8.9) and Gabby Campbell (8.3). Those four players have combined to make 237 3-pointers, with Lumsden leading the team with 85 made 3s.
Lumsden also leads Argyle in assists (4.3 per game) and steals (2.4 per game). Argyle beat Hardin-Jefferson 49-41 in the 2019 4A state final to win the last of its five straight state titles.
Hardin-Jefferson
Record: 33-4
Playoff road: d. Orangefield 101-33, d. Navasota 92-36, d. Silsbee 106-63, d. Waco La Vega 69-53, d. Burnet 64-39.
Previous appearances at state: 8 (1984, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991, 2001, 2019, 2021)
State titles: 2 (1986, 1989)
Notable: The state’s second-ranked 4A team is one of the top offensive teams in the state, averaging 78.6 points and scoring more than 100 eight times.
Five-star Duke signee Ashlon Jackson, a McDonald’s All-American, averages 19.8 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 steals. Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said about Jackson, “If she wants to take over a game offensively she can, but she’s a great passer.
She does a good job of getting her teammates open looks.” In Saturday’s 64-39 regional final win against Burnet, it was 6-1 junior forward Molly Beavers (17 points) and 5-9 sophomore guard Kendall Sneed (15) who led Hardin-Jefferson offensively. Beavers averages 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds and shoots 67% from the field, while Sneed averages 10.4 points, 4.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 steals.
Hardin-Jefferson will be motivated by a 56-55 loss to Canyon in last year’s 4A state final, a game in which Hardin-Jefferson had a 52-48 lead with less than two minutes remaining before Canyon hit back-to-back 3-pointers to take the lead for good.
