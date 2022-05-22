PricehikeshelpIndiaIncfightmarginpressure

Despitetheinflationininputs,IndiaIncseemstohavemanagedtoprotectitsmarginsreasonablywellbypassingonthecoststoconsumers.Notallcompanieshavebeenabletotakepricehikestooffsettheentireincreaseincosts,butaggregatenumbersforQ4FY22showtheyhavecoveredsomeground.
Forauniverseof927companies(excludingbanksandfinancials),operatingprofitmarginscontractedbyonly50basispointsyear-on-yearto16.37percent,inthethreemonthstoMarch.Consequently,theoperatingprofitwentupbyagood20percenty-o-yandthenetprofitsbyahandsome34percent.
Managementcommentarysuggestscompaniesplantoeitherraisepricesfurtheroroffersmallervolumesforthesamepricetoprotectmargins.Byaroughreckoning,priceshavebeenraisedby5-15percentforconsumerstaples,10-12percentfordurables,around10percentforautomobiles,5-15percentforresidentialpropertiesandaround5-8percentatfastfoodeateries.Bypassingonthecostincreases,companieshavemanagedtogrowtheirtoplinesdespite,inmanycases,sellingsmallervolumes.Forthesampleof927firms,netsalesinQ4FY22rose24.2percenty-o-y.
HindustanUnilever,forinstance,hasuppedpricesbyabout10percent,enablingittoreportarevenuegrowthof11percenty-o-yinQ4FY22despitevolumesstayingflat.Despitea9percenty-o-ydropinvolumes,EicherMotorspostedarevenuegrowthof9percenty-o-y,thankstoa21percenty-o-yincreaseintheaveragesellingprices(ASPs).
Whileprofitabilitymayhavebeenundersomepressure,thegoodnewsisthatbusinessesthatwerehitbythepandemicarebouncingbackwiththeeconomyopeningup.ABFashionandRetail,forinstance,reportedbetter-thanexpectedQ4FY22revenuegrowthof25percenty-o-yasthedistributorchannelrecovered.