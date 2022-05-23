Business

Priciest home sales in Aquebogue

May 23, 2022
PriciesthomesalesinAquebogue (11931) 

April2022 

Thethreehighest-pricedhomesalesinAquebogue lastmonthrangedfrom$750,000to$850,000. 

ThepriciestAquebogue homesoldinAprilwasa3-bedroom,2-bathwaterfrontranch on1.1 acresat72SunupTrail thatsoldfor$850,000incash.ItwaslistedbyGildaMartinezandJesseSteinofColdwellBankerM&DGoodLifeandsoldbyDeirdreFedunofFedunRealEstate. 

A4-bedroom,2.5-bathcolonial on.42acresat80Further Lanefetched$765,000.ItwaslistedbyMichaelLuceofColdwellBankerBeauHulseRealty andsoldbyMarianaNunesandAntonioBotteroofCompass. 

At77FoxgloveRow,a3-bedroom,2-bathranch on.23acreswentfor$750,000incash.ItwaslistedandsoldbyMaidaSrdanovicandRobertCanbergofCompass. 

Source:OneKeyMLS.com 







