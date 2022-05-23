PriciesthomesalesinAquebogue (11931)
April2022
Thethreehighest-pricedhomesalesinAquebogue lastmonthrangedfrom$750,000to$850,000.
ThepriciestAquebogue homesoldinAprilwasa3-bedroom,2-bathwaterfrontranch on1.1 acresat72SunupTrail thatsoldfor$850,000incash.ItwaslistedbyGildaMartinezandJesseSteinofColdwellBankerM&DGoodLifeandsoldbyDeirdreFedunofFedunRealEstate.
A4-bedroom,2.5-bathcolonial on.42acresat80Further Lanefetched$765,000.ItwaslistedbyMichaelLuceofColdwellBankerBeauHulseRealty andsoldbyMarianaNunesandAntonioBotteroofCompass.
At77FoxgloveRow,a3-bedroom,2-bathranch on.23acreswentfor$750,000incash.ItwaslistedandsoldbyMaidaSrdanovicandRobertCanbergofCompass.
Source:OneKeyMLS.com
Sourcelink