Prince Harry at the coronation: How he was on the sidelines

Prince Harry attended King Charles II’s coronation without his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He did not have a formal role and did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with other family members. Buckingham Palace previously announced that Harry would attend while Meghan stayed in California with their children, but the day of the coronation, May 6, coincided with Archie’s birthday.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, had a key role in the ceremony, kissing his father and pledging loyalty to him. William’s son, Prince George, served as a Page of Honor for King Charles, while Camilla’s grandsons served as her Pages of Honor. Harry’s relationships with his family members remain strained, as evidenced by his sitting three rows back during the ceremony, next to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, and behind his aunt, Princess Anne, and the Duke of Kent. Harry was not allowed to join the “working royals” on the balcony and left alone after the ceremony. He may have received an invitation as an olive branch from his father, but further accusations in his book “Spare” and during the press tour suggest that tensions remain.

Despite attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year, tensions remained, according to royal correspondent Valentine Low. Meghan may have skipped the coronation to lessen the drama, planning a “low-key party at home” for Archie’s fourth birthday. Harry is still fifth in line to the throne, after his father, brother, and William’s children. Harry leaving promptly after the ceremony, without attending the family lunch, was also confirmed by CBS News contributor Tina Brown.



