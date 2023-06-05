Prince Harry: The 60 Minutes Interview





Prince Harry not too long ago seemed at the CBS News program 60 Minutes for his first-ever American TV interview. During his dialog with Anderson Cooper, the Duke of Sussex mentioned his new memoir titled “Spare”. The interview coated quite a lot of facets of Prince Harry’s lifestyles, together with his adolescence, studies within the army, psychological well being struggles, and naturally, his determination to step again from his royal tasks.

The interview used to be extensively expected, because it presented a unprecedented alternative for Americans to listen to the prince talk candidly about his non-public lifestyles and reflections.