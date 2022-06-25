Pro-choice and Pro-life demonstrators gather for events in Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Dozens confirmed up in St. Petersburg Friday to march and protest the supreme court docket’s choice to overturn roe versus wade.

“It’s disheartening but I channel my emotions through activism, that’s what I plan on continuing to do,” stated Cheyenne Cheile.

Chelie is a co-founder of the Women’s Advocacy Movement of Pinellas and helped arrange the occasion. She tells ABC Action News that reproductive rights activists in the area are transferring the difficulty ahead via schooling.

“We’re trying to educate people about the resources available in the area which includes the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund. They’re going to be fighting relentlessly over the next few months as they have been for a very long time, [so] donating to them educating people about them. We also want to educate people about plancpills.org,” she stated.

And in the midst of these annoyed with the SCOTUS choice ABC Action News additionally discovered those that assist it.

“So today we celebrate that 50 years of precedent that we didn’t agree with was overturned,” stated Eric McEwan.

McEwan says he is an area pastor who has been sharing his pro-life message for some time. And he says he got here out Friday to let individuals know that there are additionally these in the group who really feel in another way about issues.

“The pre-born child is in fact a human life and it deserves to be protected just like every human life deserves to be protected,” he stated.

Leaders and elected officers in our group are additionally sharing their opinions on the difficulty. Former Governor Charlie Crist and State Representative Michele Rayner-Goolsby spoke at Friday’s occasion in St. Petersburg.

Both of them expressed disappointment in the supreme court docket and each inspired individuals to vote for progressive leaders who would defend abortion rights in the state of Florida.

“It’s a war on women, I don’t know how else to put it. I mean they’re giving more freedom to guns than they are to women in our country and in the state of Florida,” stated Crist.

“We knew this day was coming, but to have this moment of finality really of this opinion being released, we all needed to come together and we are in a pivotal moment in our history,” stated Rayner-Goolsby.

But once more, there are additionally elected leaders who disagree.

Senator Marco Rubio launched the next assertion Friday:

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court to allow states to regulate abortion was right constitutionally and morally,” he stated, “For almost half a century, a nation based on god-given rights denied these rights to its most susceptible residents and greater than 63 million Americans by no means bought the prospect to pursue their desires. We should not solely proceed to take steps to guard the unborn, we should additionally do extra to assist moms and their infants. I’ll quickly introduce a invoice to make sure we do every little thing we will to offer each little one the chance to completely entry the promise of America,”