Pro-Trump former Minnesota GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan running for late husband’s House seat

Jennifer Carnahan, the spouse of the late Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn and the previous chair of the Minnesota Republican Celebration, introduced Monday that she is working for Congress to fill the seat vacated when he died final month.

“Although my coronary heart continues to be heavy after Jim’s passing, the encouragement I’ve obtained from all through southern Minnesota has impressed me to hold on his legacy by working to finish the rest of his time period,” Carnahan stated in a press release. “Within the last weeks earlier than his passing, Jim informed me to maintain forging forward, to maintain reaching my desires, and to win this seat.”

“I’m dedicated to persevering with my husband’s legacy of preventing to safe the border, defending conservative values, safeguarding the integrity of our elections, and serving the folks of Minnesota’s First Congressional District,” she added.

Hagedorn died on February 17. He introduced that he had kidney most cancers in July 2021 and checked into the Mayo Clinic in January after testing constructive for COVID-19.

Minnesota Republican Celebration chair Jennifer Carnahan seems on through the nationwide anthem throughout a rally for President Donald Trump on the Bemidji Regional Airport on September 18, 2020 in Bemidji, Minnesota.



Governor Tim Walz scheduled a main for the particular election on Might 24 and the particular election will happen on August 9 to fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s time period. Voters will choose a candidate to signify the district for a full time period through the November basic election.

Jennifer Carnahan turned Minnesota Republican Celebration chair in 2017 and resigned in August after her shut affiliate and GOP donor Anton Lazzaro was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. In keeping with CBS Minnesota, there have been additionally accusations of a poisonous work surroundings on the celebration and allegations that Carnahan ignored claims of sexual harassement by her workers. Carnahan has denied the allegations and stated she wasn’t conscious of Lazzaro’s alleged felony habits.

There are not less than eight different GOP candidates and 6 Democrats working within the race to interchange Hagedorn. The district stretches throughout a big portion of southern Minnesota, bordering Iowa. Hagedorn was elected in 2018, flipping the district from Democratic to Republican. Earlier than Hagedorn’s election, the district was represented by Walz, who’s at the moment Minnesota’s Democratic governor.

“Like President Trump, I’m a businesswoman and fighter,” Carnahan stated in a press release. “Right here in Minnesota, I disrupted the established order and introduced the Republican Celebration again to relevance. Now, I ask for the help of southern Minnesota to do the identical in Washington.”

