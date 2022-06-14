Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing DUI, other charges in Florida

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving beneath the affect and other charges after being arrested…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving beneath the affect and other charges after being arrested in Florida, authorities stated.

Hardy, 44, was pulled over by a state trooper early Monday after the Florida Highway Patrol acquired calls about an impaired driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The county is house to Daytona Beach.

Besides driving beneath the affect, Hardy is facing charges of driving whereas a license was revoked and violating restrictions positioned on his driver’s license.

Jail information present he was launched on a $3,500 bond.

Online courtroom information didn’t present an lawyer listed for him. Jail and courtroom information confirmed him residing in Cameron, North Carolina.

Hardy has had a greater than two-decade profession in the WWE, typically teaming up along with his brother, Matt Hardy, for matches.

