Program Helps Students To ‘Launch Their Ideas’

A new program has been started at the Millwood Arts Academy that seeks to “help students launch their ideas in the marketplace,” according to Warren Pete, principal of the middle school.

“The whole idea for the program began after I had an unusual encounter with a student at the academy,” the principal explained.

“He wanted to show me the design for an app he was working on, the principal went on.

“From his phone, he walked me through how it would work,” the principal went on.

“I was impressed!” the principal continued, barely able to contain his excitement.

“This middle school student then explained that this was part of his Kidnation class.”

Kidnation Global is an innovational program being offered to Millwood middle school students as an enrichment class.

The program at Millwood Academy is the brainchild of Michael Hirsch, Brent Wheelbarger and Harold Lee Jr.

Collectively, the founders have years of experience in the fields of youth development, education and innovation.

Mr. Lee has served as a youth mentor at Millwood.

When it came time to pilot the Kidnation program at a local school, Mr. Lee did not hesitate to recommend the Millwood Public School District.

“We want every student to understand how powerful their imagination is,” Mr. Lee said.

“It is a superpower that can have such a profound affect if they learn how to apply it.

“When they realize their ideas have tremendous value, and, with the right support structure, they can apply those ideas to solve real-world problems.”

Students are challenged to apply their imaginations in one of three innovative learning pathways: youth entrepreneurship, social activism or research and development.

At Millwood, currently, a team is designing a trashcan that automatically sorts recyclable items.

Another team is researching a new robot design to deliver items to the elderly.

A new type of detangling hair gel is in the works, a new hamburger seasoning (that may rival KFC’s secret recipe) is being formulated, and several teams are designing unique and affordable clothing items.

“Our goal is for students to bring these products and ideas to the actual marketplace,” Mr. Hirsch commented.

“We are developing an e-commerce Website called ‘The Marketplace of Ideas,’ where students can sell their products or seek funding for their social enterprise or research and development ideas.

“Essentially, our digital platform will be like an Amazon for kids.”

The Millwood program also connects students with real entrepreneurs and innovators through guest speakers and industry engagement.

Program participant and Millwood student Chase Johnson recently attended Innovation Day events at the State Capitol organized by the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology.

His Kidnation team was one of the only-student groups at the events in a sea of Oklahoma’s most innovative companies.

“I was able to network with cool businesses from across Oklahoma,” the student commented.

“One company even offered to help my team manufacture a new kind of water bottle we’re developing in the class.

“When they know we’re serious, they’re ready to help!”

Millwood’s Kidnation participants will, ultimately, pitch their ideas at a capstone presentation event this month for a chance to get on The Marketplace of Ideas Website and seek additional support.

It will resemble the television show, “Shark Tank,” with a panel of local entrepreneurs and innovators as the judges.

“Developing a great idea isn’t enough,” said Mr. Lee. “They must learn how to talk about it and how to sell it.

“Our program takes them through that process, right up to pitch day.”

Mr. Pete, the principal will soon watch his students present app’s and robots and cutting-edge products, all from the main stage in Millwood’s auditorium.

Some of those concepts may, eventually, take off in a big way. And when they do, he can say, “yep, that came from Millwood!”

The e-mail address for Kidnation Global is [email protected] The Website address is kidnationglobal.com.