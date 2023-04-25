Project SEARCH equips students with disabilities to find employment

LAKELAND, Fla. – Lakeland Regional Health’s Project SEARCH program is offering younger adults with disabilities the important equipment and coaching to be successful within the staff. Jacob Clemens, a 19-year-old with developmental disabilities, simply finished this system and is overjoyed to get started his new process as a surgical operation clerk in Lakeland Regional Health’s Operating Room.

The Project SEARCH program is designed to get ready students with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 22 for extremely professional positions throughout quite a lot of industries by way of offering on-the-job coaching, together with resume writing and interviewing. Each scholar in this system has already secured employment.

“Once they go through the program and they learn these skills, they can do them better and faster than some of the other employees and they want to work. They want to be part of it. They want to earn their money and be independent,” mentioned Sandy Perlewitz, Project SEARCH facilitator.

The Center for Independent Living and Vocational Rehabilitation running shoes supply persevered process training and beef up to students after commencement. “People don’t see their true ability; we just focus on the negative. Project SEARCH teaches them to focus on the ability that they actually have and we reinforce that with the job skills that they learn in the classroom,” mentioned Mildred Roldan, employment specialist for the Center for Independent Living.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2022, the unemployment price for folks with disabilities was once two times as prime as the speed for the ones with out disabilities. Programs like Project SEARCH supply precious alternatives for students with disabilities to conquer this employment hole.

“When I first came in, I was very unsocial, but they have taught me to communicate with my coworkers. Really to work hard, how to work with a schedule and it’s been such a great opportunity for me,” mentioned Clemens.