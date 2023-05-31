Projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama could make Spurs debut on July 3 in California Classic Summer League

(*1*)

According to newest studies, Victor Wembanyama who’s the projected No. 1 total pick in the 2023 (*3*), scheduled for June 22, could make his first public look for San Antonio Spurs even previous than expected.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings introduced that San Antonio Spurs had joined the sector for the 5th annual California Classic Summer League to be hosted by way of the Kings beginning on the July third and fifth. This match goes to happen prior to the principle Las Vegas Summer League scheduled from July 7-17.

In addition to San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings, California Classic goes to characteristic Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat. The match will happen over two days, and every day will characteristic a triple-header comprising of all six groups.

Below is the entire agenda:

July 3

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 6 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets, 8 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET

July 5

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 6 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. ET

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET

The fit between San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets on July 3 goes to be a thrilling clash- particularly if either one of the top-two choices play. Consequently, it could be the primary instance after we see Wembanyama dressed in a Spurs uniform competing towards Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.

Currently, Wembanyama is enjoying for Metropolitans 92 in France; on the other hand, he’ll depart for the United States for the draft in the event that they advance and succeed in the LNB Pro A Finals from June 11-20. Nonetheless, making an allowance for his frame kind and accidents, the Spurs might need their prized prospect to take a while off after this type of grueling season. The actual date when we can see Wembanyama stays a thriller, but when we get to witness his debut July 3 onwards, it’s going to be a deal with for the enthusiasts.