Projecting Every NFL Team’s Starting Lineup for 2022 | Bleacher Report

Over the following few months, NFL groups will undergo minicamps, coaching camp and the preseason as rosters take form earlier than Week 1 of the 2022 marketing campaign.
Throughout the league, in-house place battles will embrace rookies, skilled veterans and backups in competitors for beginning jobs.
In an early take a look at the brand new rosters, we have projected the season-opening starters for each group’s offense and protection with a give attention to new acquisitions and key positions up for grabs.
All of our projections checklist three beginning large receivers, one operating again, one tight finish, 5 linemen and clearly one quarterback on offense. For uniformity, we have listed base defenses with seven-man fronts (3-Four or 4-3) and 4 defensive backs. Due to the excessive use of nickel alignments (5 defensive backs), you will additionally see a designation (NB) for nickelbacks, additionally known as slot defenders.
As a result of suspensions and accidents, gamers comparable to DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Gallup will not seem in beginning lineups as a result of they’re projected to overlook Week 1 of the upcoming season.
1 of 32
Offense: QB Kyler Murray, RB James Conner, WR Marquise Brown, WR A.J. Inexperienced, WR Rondale Moore, TE Zach Ertz, LT D.J. Humphries, LG Justin Pugh, C Rodney Hudson, RG Will Hernandez, RT Kelvin Beachum
Protection: DL J.J. Watt, DL Leki Fotu, DL Zach Allen, Edge Cameron Thomas, ILB Zaven Collins, ILB Isaiah Simmons, Edge Markus Golden, CB Marco Wilson, CB Jeff Gladney, FS Budda Baker, SS Jalen Thompson, NB Byron Murphy
Wideout DeAndre Hopkins is not listed within the preliminary beginning lineup as a result of he’ll serve a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug coverage. As soon as he is again, the three-time All-Professional will reclaim his spot in three-wide receiver units with Brown, whom the Arizona Cardinals acquired by way of commerce from the Baltimore Ravens, and Moore within the slot.
The Cardinals might have a rookie starter on the defensive facet of the ball. Thomas, who’s a third-rounder, has an opportunity to leapfrog exterior linebacker Devon Kennard for a lead function following two-time All-Professional edge-rusher Chandler Jones’ departure to the Las Vegas Raiders. The San Diego State product had a breakout 2021 marketing campaign with 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
Gladney, a 2020 first-round choose of the Minnesota Vikings, signed with the Cardinals after a Dallas jury discovered him not responsible of felony assault.
2 of 32
Offense: QB Marcus Mariota, RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Drake London, WR Cordarrelle Patterson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, TE Kyle Pitts, LT Jake Matthews, LG Jalen Mayfield, C Matt Hennessy, RG Chris Lindstrom, RT Kaleb McGary
Protection: DL Grady Jarrett, DL Ta’Quon Graham, DL Marlon Davidson, Edge Lorenzo Carter, ILB Deion Jones, ILB Rashaan Evans, Edge Arnold Ebiketie, CB A.J. Terrell, CB Casey Hayward, FS Richie Grant, SS Jaylinn Hawkins, NB Isaiah Oliver
Mariota will begin the season beneath middle, however his sturdiness points might not permit him to maintain rookie third-rounder Desmond Ridder at bay. Although the Atlanta Falcons chosen Allgeier within the fifth spherical, he beats out Patterson, who, in line with ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, may see extra snaps at wideout, and a profession backup in Damien Williams for the lead function. During the last two years, the BYU product racked up 2,736 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Atlanta begins a pair of recent edge-rushers in Lorenzo Carter and rookie second-rounder Arnold Ebiketie. They’re going to exchange Dante Fowler Jr., whom the group launched, and free agent Steven Means. Rashaan Evans begins at inside linebacker over FCS Montana State product Troy Andersen following Foyesade Oluokun’s departure to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
At security, 2021 second-rounder Richie Grant strikes right into a beginning function alongside Jaylinn Hawkins, who allowed a 57.9 p.c completion price in protection and recorded three cross breakups with two interceptions whereas on the sector for 49 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021.
Three of 32
Offense: QB Lamar Jackson, RB J.Okay. Dobbins, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Tylan Wallace, WR Devin Duvernay, TE Mark Andrews, LT Ronnie Stanley, LG Ben Powers, C Tyler Linderbaum, RG Kevin Zeitler, RT Morgan Moses
Protection: DL Calais Campbell, DL Michael Pierce, DL Justin Madubuike, Edge Odafe Oweh, ILB Josh Bynes, ILB Patrick Queen, Edge Tyus Bowser, CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Marcus Peters, FS Marcus Williams, SS Chuck Clark, NB Kyle Hamilton
Marquise Brown requested a commerce, and the group dealt him to the Arizona Cardinals in the course of the draft. Barring veteran additions to the large receiver room, the Ravens may have a wide-open competitors for 2 spots alongside Bateman. Duvernay, a 2020 third-rounder, and Wallace, a 2021 fourth-rounder, get the nod over James Roche II, who’s a sixth-round choose from the 2020 class.
Newcomers Linderbaum and Moses ought to begin at middle and proper deal with, respectively. The previous is a first-round choose, and the latter has 113 begins on his resume. In 2021, Powers logged a majority of the group’s snaps at left guard, and he’ll stay in that spot except Tyre Phillips can keep wholesome and make strides by means of the offseason.
Rookie second-round edge-rusher David Ojabo will want time to get well from a torn Achilles, and head coach John Harbaugh thinks Bowser bounces again from the identical damage to take part in coaching camp. On the again finish, the Ravens faucet into Hamilton’s versatility and use him within the slot whereas they keep Clark at security.
Four of 32
Offense: QB Josh Allen, RB Devin Singletary, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Gabriel Davis, WR Jamison Crowder, TE Dawson Knox, LT Dion Dawkins, LG Rodger Saffold, C Mitch Morse, RG Ryan Bates, RT Spencer Brown
Protection: DE Von Miller, DL Ed Oliver, DL DaQuan Jones, DE Greg Rousseau, LB Matt Milano, LB Tremaine Edmunds, LB Terrel Bernard, CB Tre’Davious White, CB Kaiir Elam, FS Micah Hyder, SS Jordan Poyer, NB Taron Johnson
The Buffalo Payments have not re-signed Emmanuel Sanders or Cole Beasley, although they’ve an in-house receiver due for an even bigger function in Davis, who had a memorable 2021 playoff efficiency in opposition to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs in an AFC divisional sport, recording eight catches for 201 yards and 4 touchdowns. Crowder will exchange Beasley within the slot. Coming off his first Professional Bowl season, Saffold comes over from the Tennessee Titans to play left guard.
The Payments made an enormous splash in free company, signing Miller to improve the cross rush. In addition they introduced in Jones and Tim Settle. The previous has extra beginning expertise, so he will get the nod for the spot alongside Oliver. Bernard may see the sector when the group makes use of its base protection.
Buffalo chosen Elam within the first spherical of this yr’s draft. He’ll begin on the boundary rather than Levi Wallace, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
5 of 32
Offense: QB Sam Darnold, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR DJ Moore, WR Robbie Anderson, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., TE Ian Thomas, LT Ikem Ekwonu, LG Brady Christensen, C Bradley Bozeman, RG Austin Corbett, RT Taylor Moton
Protection: DE Brian Burns, DL Derrick Brown, DL Matt Ioannidis, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, LB Shaq Thompson, LB Damien Wilson, LB Cory Littleton, CB Donte Jackson, CB Jaycee Horn, FS Xavier Woods, SS Jeremy Chinn, NB Myles Hartsfield
Head coach Matt Rhule is not afraid to shuffle the deck at quarterback, so we should not be stunned to see rookie third-rounder Matt Corral if Darnold continues to wrestle beneath middle. As a 2021 second-rounder, Marshall will get the nod over Rashard Higgins in three-wide receiver units.
The Panthers will possible roll out 4 new starters throughout the offensive line. Because the No. 6 total choose within the 2022 draft, Ekwonu is a lock to play left deal with. Bozeman ought to begin on the pivot over Pat Elflein, who has struggled at middle and guard by means of 5 seasons. Corbett comes over from the Los Angeles Rams to fill the correct guard spot. In 2021, Christensen performed 4 positions throughout the road, although he may discover a house at left guard.
Via free company, the Panthers added starting-caliber gamers for all three ranges of their protection, signing Ioannidis, Wilson and Woods.
Wilson faces a cost of assault with bodily damage of a member of the family following an arrest in April. If the league suspends him, Littleton, who had a 2018 Professional Bowl marketing campaign with the Rams however misplaced his beginning spot with the Las Vegas Raiders final season, might play within the nickel formation with Thompson.
6 of 32
Offense: QB Justin Fields, RB David Montgomery, WR Darnell Mooney, WR Byron Pringle, WR Velus Jones Jr., TE Cole Kmet, LT Larry Borom, LG Cody Whitehair, C Lucas Patrick, RG Sam Mustipher, RT Teven Jenkins
Protection: DE Trevis Gipson, DL Justin Jones, DL Khyiris Tonga, DE Robert Quinn, LB Nicholas Morrow, LB Roquan Smith, LB Matthew Adams, CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Kyler Gordon, FS Eddie Jackson, SS Jaquan Brisker, NB Tavon Younger
As of proper now, the Chicago Bears would head into the 2022 season with an underwhelming group of large receivers. If they do not add a notable veteran, Jones, their rookie third-rounder, can edge Equanimeous St. Brown, Tajae Sharpe and Dante Pettis for one of many prime three spots.
Jenkins and Borom flipped sides from their positions final yr. They lined up at proper deal with and left deal with, respectively, throughout voluntary minicamp. After 5 seasons with the Inexperienced Bay Packers, Patrick fills a void at middle the place the Bears may recognize his veteran expertise. Mustipher slides from middle to proper guard the place he took snaps at minicamp.
Within the trenches on protection, Tonga strikes right into a beginning spot to interchange Eddie Goldman, who’s at present a free agent, alongside Jones, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal. On the second stage, Morrow’s means to play on all three downs helps him earn a first-string function. Within the secondary, the Bears’ prime two draft picks, Gordon and Brisker, ought to change into early contributors. Younger has expertise within the slot from his time with the Baltimore Ravens.
7 of 32
Offense: QB Joe Burrow, RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins, WR Tyler Boyd, TE Hayden Hurst, LT Jonah Williams, LG Jackson Carman, C Ted Karras, RG Alex Cappa, RT La’el Collins
Protection: DE Trey Hendrickson, DL B.J. Hill, DL DJ Reader, DE Sam Hubbard, LB Logan Wilson, LB Germaine Pratt, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB Eli Apple, FS Jessie Bates III, SS Vonn Bell, NB Mike Hilton
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Hurst after they misplaced tight finish C.J. Uzomah to the New York Jets in free company. The group upgraded its offensive line with three starting-caliber additions in Karras, Cappa and Collins. At left guard, Carman takes over for Quinton Spain, who’s nonetheless a free agent.
The Bengals might not make main adjustments on protection, although we must always keep watch over Bates’ contract state of affairs whereas he is on the franchise tag. Remember the fact that the membership chosen Dax Hill within the first spherical of this yr’s draft. Rookie second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt may push Apple for a task on the boundary by means of coaching camp.
Eight of 32
Offense: QB Deshaun Watson, RB Nick Chubb, WR Amari Cooper, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR David Bell, TE David Njoku, LT Jedrick Wills Jr., LG Joel Bitonio, C Nick Harris, RG Wyatt Teller, RT Jack Conklin
Protection: DE Myles Garrett, DL Jordan Elliott, DL Perrion Winfrey, DE Chase Winovich, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB Anthony Walker, LB Jacob Phillips, CB Denzel Ward, CB Grasping Williams, FS John Johnson III, SS Grant Delpit, NB Greg Newsome II
Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from ladies who’ve accused him of sexual assault and misconduct, although for now, he is on the lively roster.
At large receiver, Cooper stands out as the one lock to start out. Peoples-Jones has proven sufficient flashes to get the early nod, and Bleacher Report NFL scout Nate Tice believes Bell has an opportunity to play “energy slot” at 6’1″, 212 kilos. The rookie third-rounder caught 232 passes for two,946 yards and 21 touchdowns by means of three phrases at Purdue. The Browns minimize JC Tretter weeks earlier than they signed Ethan Pocic, which can counsel they’ve confidence in Harris to start out at middle.
Cleveland hasn’t re-signed Jadeveon Clowney, Malik Jackson or Malik McDowell, who faces charges of aggravated battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and exposing intercourse organs in public. The Browns added Taven Bryan, however their homegrown defensive tackles, Elliott and Winfrey, declare first-string roles. The membership acquired Winovich from the Patriots. He is the starter except Clowney returns on a brand new deal.
After buying and selling Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams, the Browns can transfer Newsome into the slot in nickel protection with Williams on the boundary.
9 of 32
Offense: QB Dak Prescott, RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Jalen Tolbert, WR James Washington, TE Dalton Schultz, LT Tyron Smith, LG Tyler Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Zack Martin, RT Terence Steele
Protection: DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DL Neville Gallimore, DL Osa Odighizuwa, DE Dorance Armstrong, LB Leighton Vander Esch, LB Micah Parsons, LB Jabril Cox, CB Trevon Diggs, CB Anthony Brown, FS Malik Hooker, SS Jayron Kearse, NB Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys government vp Stephen Jones thinks Michael Gallup may miss a number of video games. The group chosen Tolbert within the third spherical of the 2022 draft, so we may even see the rookie in three-wide receiver units for the primary few weeks.
Alongside the offensive line, the Cowboys’ first draft choose surpasses Connor McGovern for the left guard spot. Jones stated Smith would compete for that place (h/t NFL.com’s Nick Shook). Steele has intensive beginning expertise in two seasons (27 begins). He replaces La’el Collins at proper deal with.
On the other facet of the road, Armstrong replaces edge-rusher Randy Gregory, who signed with the Denver Broncos. Dallas retained Armstrong on a two-year deal after his five-sack 2021 marketing campaign. He will get the nod over Dante Fowler Jr., who performed beneath defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 however posted modest pass-rushing numbers that yr (three sacks and 23 pressures).
On the again finish of the protection, the Cowboys keep the established order with 2021 second-round cornerback Kelvin Joseph’s early availability in query due to an investigation right into a deadly taking pictures related to a car by which he was a passenger. If the league does not droop him, the Kentucky product may push Brown for a spot on the boundary.
10 of 32
David Zalubowski/Related Press
Offense: QB Russell Wilson, RB Javonte Williams, WR Courtland Sutton, WR Tim Patrick, WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, LT Garett Bolles, LG Dalton Risner, C Lloyd Cushenberry III, RG Graham Glasgow, RT Billy Turner
Protection: DL D.J. Jones, DL Mike Purcell, DL Dre’Mont Jones, Edge Bradley Chubb, ILB Josey Jewell, ILB Alex Singleton, Edge Randy Gregory, CB Pat Surtain II, CB Ronald Darby, FS Justin Simmons, SS Kareem Jackson, NB Okay’Waun Williams
After all, Wilson will begin beneath middle after the Denver Broncos acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster commerce.
Denver has a possible battle at tight finish between Okwuegbunam and rookie third-rounder Greg Dulcich. As a result of the previous is a extra full participant on the place, he wins the battle, however the latter may end the 2022 season with extra receiving yards. Turner comes over from the Inexperienced Bay Packers to play proper deal with.
The Broncos used free company to fill holes on protection. D.J. Jones and Gregory signed sizeable contracts every value $10 million-plus yearly. They’re going to begin at defensive deal with and out of doors linebacker (edge-rusher), respectively. As an skilled slot defender, Williams will take the sector in nickel formation. At inside linebacker, Singleton is not a surefire starter, however he is a deal with machine with a minimum of 120 takedowns in every of the final two seasons. Control Jonas Griffith, although. He had 46 tackles, 4 for loss, in a restricted function final yr.
11 of 32
Offense: QB Jared Goff, RB D’Andre Swift, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Josh Reynolds, WR DJ Chark, TE T.J. Hockenson, LT Taylor Decker, LG Jonah Jackson, C Frank Ragnow, RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RT Penei Sewell
Protection: DE Aidan Hutchinson, DL Michael Brockers, DL Alim McNeill, DE Charles Harris, LB Alex Anzalone, LB Derrick Barnes, LB Malcolm Rodriguez, CB Amani Oruwariye, CB Jeff Okudah, FS Kerby Joseph, SS Tracy Walker II, NB Mike Hughes
Rookie first-round wideout Jameson Williams is not listed as a starter as a result of the Detroit Lions might convey him alongside slowly though he plans to undergo coaching camp practices. With St. Brown, Chark and Reynolds, they do not must rush him again from a torn ACL. The Alabama standout will begin by the tip of the season, although.
Because the Lions transition to a four-man entrance, they’ve a number of defensive linemen who can play on both facet, although Hutchinson possible takes a beginning function due to his 2022 draft standing (No. 2 total choose). Harris will get the opposite finish place after his breakout 2021 marketing campaign (7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss) with Romeo Okwara in competition for the spot. Rodriguez, whom the Lions picked within the sixth spherical of this yr’s draft, wins a camp battle at linebacker together with his velocity, quickness and protection abilities.
Within the secondary, Okudah may have one other likelihood to play as much as his draft pedigree because the No. Three total choose from 2020. He’ll line up reverse Oruwariye, who broke out with six interceptions and 11 cross breakups final yr. Hughes has the expertise within the slot to deal with nickelback duties. Joseph, a rookie third-rounder, will play the deep security function after he recorded 5 interceptions at Illinois in 2021.
12 of 32
Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Aaron Jones, WR Sammy Watkins, WR Allen Lazard, WR Randall Cobb, TE Robert Tonyan, LT David Bakhtiari, LG Jon Runyan, C Josh Myers, RG Royce Newman, RT Sean Rhyan
Protection: DL Kenny Clark, DL Devonte Wyatt, DL Dean Lowry, Edge Rashan Gary, ILB De’Vondre Campbell, ILB Quay Walker, Edge Preston Smith, CB Eric Stokes, CB Rasul Douglas, FS Darnell Savage, SS Adrian Amos, NB Jaire Alexander
The Inexperienced Bay Packers chosen Christian Watson within the second spherical, however he’ll function a backup behind three veterans. Cobb and Lazard have a rapport with Rodgers, and Watkins has eight years of professional expertise.
On the offensive line, Elgton Jenkins will possible begin at proper deal with as soon as he totally heals from a torn ACL. Within the meantime, the Packers plug their rookie third-rounder, Rhyan, within the spot with fellow rookie offensive lineman Zach Tom in competitors for the momentary emptiness.
Wyatt and Walker take beginning snaps on the defensive position and at inside linebacker, respectively, which might be a great signal for 2 rookie first-rounders. Douglas re-signed with the membership and holds on to a boundary spot after a standout yr with 13 cross breakups and 5 interceptions.
13 of 32
Offense: QB Davis Mills, RB Dameon Pierce, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins, WR Chris Conley, TE Brevin Jordan, LT Laremy Tunsil, LG Kenyon Inexperienced, C Justin Britt, RG A.J. Cann, RT Tytus Howard
Protection: DE Jonathan Greenard, DL Maliek Collins, DL Ross Blacklock, DE Rasheem Inexperienced, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB Christian Kirksey LB Christian Harris, CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Steven Nelson, FS Jalen Pitre, SS Eric Murray, NB Desmond King II
Mills has a golden alternative to show he is a starting-caliber quarterback on the professional stage. In 2021, he confirmed flashes, throwing for two,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 66.Eight p.c completion price.
Pierce, Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead will compete for the lead function out of the backfield. The rookie fourth-rounder has a authentic likelihood to emerge on this battle due to Burkhead’s age (31), and Mack’s restricted work over the previous two years (32 carries for 127 yards). At wideout, Conley holds the third receiver spot till rookie second-round wideout John Metchie III totally recovers from a torn ACL.
The Texans chosen Inexperienced within the first spherical. He is a Week 1 starter at left guard, which permits Howard to maneuver again to proper deal with. The group signed a seven-year proper guard in Cann.
On the defensive position, Inexperienced replaces Jacob Martin, who signed with the New York Jets. In 2021, Inexperienced logged profession highs in pressures (24), sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (six) with the Seattle Seahawks. As a rookie third-rounder, Harris beats out Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who served as a backup for many of his 5 years with the Detroit Lions. Stingley and Nelson will line up on the skin. After a yr on the boundary, King shifts again to his pure nickelback spot. Pitre, a rookie second-rounder, begins at security.
14 of 32
Offense: QB Matt Ryan, RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Michael Pittman Jr., WR Alec Pierce, WR Keke Coutee, TE Mo Alie-Cox, LT Bernhard Raimann, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Danny Pinter, RT Braden Smith
Protection: DE Yannick Ngakoue, DL DeForest Buckner, DL Grover Stewart, DE Kwity Paye, LB Darius Leonard, LB Bobby Okereke, LB Zaire Franklin, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Isaiah Rodgers, FS Julian Blackmon, SS Khari Willis, NB Kenny Moore II
The Indianapolis Colts acquired Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons in alternate for a third-round choose. He’ll have an intriguing rookie second-round wideout in Pierce, who can complement Pittman on the perimeter. Coutee wins the slot receiver battle over oft-injured wideout Parris Campbell.
The Colts have query marks alongside the offensive line. Although Raimann lacks expertise, the rookie third-rounder beats out veterans Matt Pryor and Dennis Kelly for the beginning left deal with place. The Central Michigan product’s athleticism and upside work in his favor. Pinter has performed at middle, however the teaching employees can plug him into an open proper guard spot.
Indianapolis acquired Ngakoue in a commerce with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is performed beneath defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in Jacksonville and with the Silver and Black. The Colts signed Gilmore, who’s a transparent improve over Rock Ya-Sin, whom the group dealt to the Raiders within the Ngakoue deal. Assuming Blackmon makes a full restoration from a torn Achilles, he holds off Rodney McLeod for a beginning security spot.
15 of 32
Offense: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB James Robinson, WR Christian Kirk, WR Marvin Jones Jr., WR Laviska Shenault Jr., TE Evan Engram, LT Cam Robinson, LG Ben Bartch, C Tyler Shatley, RG Brandon Scherff, RT Jawaan Taylor
Protection: DL Roy Robertson-Harris, DL Foley Fatukasi, DL Malcom Brown, Edge Travon Walker, ILB Foye Oluokun, ILB Devin Lloyd, Edge Josh Allen, CB Shaquill Griffin, CB Darious Williams, FS Andre Cisco, SS Rayshawn Jenkins, NB Tyson Campbell
Via free company, the Jacksonville Jaguars added offensive firepower, signing Kirk to a four-year, $72 million deal and Engram to a one-year, $9 million contract. Each will possible begin Week 1.
Jacksonville additionally bolstered Lawrence’s inside cross safety with a five-time Professional Bowler and All-Professional in Scherff. The membership re-signed Shatley, which suggests he’ll transfer right into a full-time beginning function to interchange retired middle Brandon Linder. The ninth-year veteran possible beats rookie third-round inside lineman Luke Fortner in a coaching camp battle.
The Jaguars made large investments in Fatukasi, who inked a three-year, $30 million deal, and Walker, this yr’s No. 1 total draft choose. They’re going to in all probability begin within the season opener. The identical rules apply to Oluokun and Lloyd. The previous signed a three-year contract value as much as $46.5 million, and the group chosen the latter within the first spherical of the 2022 draft.
Williams performed totally on the boundary with the Los Angeles Rams. With him within the fold, the Jaguars might shift Campbell to the slot place.
16 of 32
Offense: QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR Mecole Hardman, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, TE Travis Kelce, LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Andrew Wylie
Protection: DE Frank Clark, DL Chris Jones, DL Derrick Nnadi, DE George Karlaftis, LB Nick Bolton, LB Willie Homosexual, LB Leo Chenal, CB Trent McDuffie, CB Rashad Fenton, FS Justin Reid, SS Juan Thornhill, NB L’Jarius Sneed
The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs have a new-look large receiver group with out Tyreek Hill, whom they traded to the Miami Dolphins. Valdes-Scantling can threaten defenses excessive on the perimeter, and Smith-Schuster can win one-on-one matchups on the within as an enormous (6’1″, 215 lbs) slot goal.
The Chiefs protection will in all probability endure a number of adjustments. As a first-rounder, Karlaftis ought to declare the beginning job at defensive finish. On the second stage of the unit, rookie third-rounder Leo Chenal can spherical out the linebacker group.
Within the secondary, Kansas Metropolis misplaced cornerback Charvarius Ward to the San Francisco 49ers in free company. McDuffie can play on the boundary or within the slot. He is a 5’11”, 193-pound cowl man who could also be interchangeable between the 2 spots just like Inexperienced Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. Sneed dealt with a lot of the group’s slot obligations final season. As a fifth-year veteran, Reid begins over rookie second-rounder Bryan Prepare dinner as a substitute for Tyrann Mathieu, who signed with the New Orleans Saints.
17 of 32
Offense: QB Derek Carr, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Davante Adams, WR Hunter Renfrow, WR Keelan Cole, TE Darren Waller, LT Kolton Miller, LG John Simpson, C Andre James, RG Alex Leatherwood, RT Jermaine Eluemunor
Protection: DL Bilal Nichols, DL Johnathan Hankins, DL Matthew Butler, Edge Chandler Jones, ILB Denzel Perryman, ILB Divine Deablo, Edge Maxx Crosby, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr., CB Rock Ya-Sin, FS Tre’von Moehrig, SS Johnathan Abram, NB Nate Hobbs
The Las Vegas Raiders acquired Adams from the Inexperienced Bay Packers, and he’ll look to rekindle his rapport with Carr from their collegiate years at Fresno State. With that stated, the Silver and Black should kind out their offensive line to offer the brand new quarterback-receiver duo time to attach within the passing sport.
Other than the left deal with place, the Raiders have open battles on the different 4 spots throughout the entrance line on offense. Within the latest previous with the New England Patriots, head coach Josh McDaniels (as an offensive coordinator) and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo have most popular larger proper tackles. They used Trent Brown (6’8″, 380 lbs), Mike Onwenu (6’5″, 350 lbs) and Eluemunor (6’4″, 345 lbs) for that function.
Leatherwood may proceed the place he left off at proper guard from the 2021 season. Rookie third-rounder Dylan Parham could be the group’s future middle, however he primarily performed guard at Memphis and might have time to transition on the professional stage.
On the defensive facet, Jones replaces edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, whom the Raiders traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The group acquired Ya-Sin within the Ngakoue commerce, and he’ll begin rather than Casey Hayward, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
18 of 32
Offense: QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler, WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, WR Joshua Palmer, TE Gerald Everett, LT Rashawn Slater, LG Matt Feiler, C Corey Linsley, RG Zion Johnson, RT Trey Pipkins III
Protection: DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, DL Austin Johnson, DL Jerry Tillery, Edge Khalil Mack, ILB Drue Tranquill, ILB Kyle Van Noy, Edge Joey Bosa, CB J.C. Jackson, CB Michael Davis, FS Nasir Adderley, SS Derwin James Jr., NB Asante Samuel Jr.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley had a great take a look at Everett throughout their time along with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. Regardless that Staley served because the defensive coordinator that yr, the familiarity between the 2 bodes properly for the sixth-year tight finish. He’ll exchange Jared Prepare dinner.
Los Angeles has a possible plug-and-play rookie first-round guard in Johnson. At proper deal with, Pipkins could possibly supplant Storm Norton, who allowed 9 sacks by means of 1,078 snaps final yr, per Pro Football Focus.
The Chargers considerably bolstered their protection after it allowed the fourth-most factors in 2021. Joseph-Day and Johnson will play alongside Tillery in a new-look defensive entrance. In a commerce with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles acquired Mack, who will pair with Bosa to kind one of many league’s finest pass-rushing duos.
Van Noy may begin over inside linebacker Kenneth Murray, who’s struggled by means of his first two seasons. As one of many prime additions in free company, Jackson can match up in opposition to lead wideouts. He recorded 25 interceptions and 53 cross breakups in 4 seasons with the New England Patriots.
19 of 32
Offense: QB Matthew Stafford, RB Cam Akers, WR Allen Robinson, WR Cooper Kupp, WR Van Jefferson, TE Tyler Higbee, LT Joe Noteboom, LG David Edwards, C Brian Allen, RG Logan Bruss, RT Rob Havenstein
Protection: DL Aaron Donald, DL Greg Gaines, DL A’Shawn Robinson, Edge Leonard Floyd, ILB Bobby Wagner, ILB Ernest Jones, Edge Terrell Lewis, CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Robert Rochell, FS Jordan Fuller, SS Taylor Rapp, NB Troy Hill
The Los Angeles Rams will make notable adjustments to their offensive line due to left deal with Andrew Whitworth’s choice to retire and proper guard Austin Corbett’s departure to the Carolina Panthers.
The Rams re-signed Joe Noteboom on a three-year, $40 million deal, so count on him to play left deal with the place he stuffed in in the course of the 2021 playoffs. Rookie third-rounder Logan Bruss looks like the front-runner for the correct guard spot. Based on The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, common supervisor Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay suppose he is a “plug-and-play” choice.
Los Angeles signed Bobby Wagner, and he’ll play the within linebacker spot. Regardless that Justin Hollins performed in a backup function over Lewis late within the 2021 season, the latter, who’s a 2020 third-rounder, showcases his potential to assert the beginning function. Final yr, Rochell performed properly earlier than the group positioned him on injured reserve due to a chest damage. He’ll take over for Darious Williams, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Regardless of Nick Scott’s surprisingly good postseason performances, Rapp regains his beginning spot after fighting lingering signs from a concussion by means of a lot of the 2021 playoffs.
20 of 32
Offense: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Chase Edmonds, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., TE Mike Gesicki, LT Terron Armstead, LG Connor Williams, C Michael Deiter, RG Robert Hunt, RT Liam Eichenberg
Protection: DL Emmanuel Ogbah, DL Raekwon Davis, DL Christian Wilkins, Edge Jaelan Phillips, ILB Jerome Baker, ILB Elandon Roberts, Edge Andrew Van Ginkel, CB Xavien Howard, CB Byron Jones, FS Jevon Holland, SS Brandon Jones, NB Nik Needham
Other than the quarterback and tight finish spots, the Miami Dolphins offense will function new starters at each place. The group signed Edmonds to a two-year deal value $12.1 million, which signifies he may end the 2022 season with essentially the most touches among the many group’s operating backs. Myles Gaskin, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel may deal with an honest variety of touches as properly. Hill and Wilson be a part of Waddle to kind a extremely gifted large receiver group.
The Dolphins might experiment with their offensive line by means of camp. Apart from Armstead at left deal with, each participant will carve out roles by means of the summer time. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Connor Williams, who primarily performed left guard with the Dallas Cowboys, took minicamp observe reps at middle.
With that stated, Williams suits finest in his earlier place. Plus, Deiter has expertise on the pivot. Hunt performed a lot of the 2021 season at proper guard. Eichenberg has performed at proper deal with, so Austin Jackson comes off the bench with expertise strictly on the left facet of the road.
The Dolphins protection stays intact from the earlier season.
21 of 32
Offense: QB Kirk Cousins, RB Dalvin Prepare dinner, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Adam Thielen, WR Okay.J. Osborn, TE Irv Smith Jr., LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Ezra Cleveland, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Ed Ingram, RT Brian O’Neill
Protection: DL Harrison Phillips, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, DL Armon Watts, Edge Danielle Hunter, ILB Eric Kendricks, ILB Jordan Hicks, Edge Za’Darius Smith, CB Patrick Peterson, CB Cameron Dantzler, FS Harrison Smith, SS Lewis Cine, NB Chandon Sullivan
The Minnesota Vikings will carry over most of final yr’s offensive personnel. They chose Ingram within the second spherical, which in all probability means he’ll have a transparent pathway to beginning snaps at guard. Bradbury has struggled at middle, however the 2019 first-rounder may have a shot to point out huge enchancment earlier than he hits the free-agent market in 2023.
Minnesota added a number of defenders to enhance a unit that ranked 24th in scoring and allowed the third-most yards. Phillips will begin on the inside of the entrance line, whereas Smith joins Hunter on the sting. Hicks fills former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr’s outdated spot.
Newcomers Sullivan and Cine do not have a lot competitors at their respective positions. The previous has useful slot expertise, and the Vikings picked the latter within the first spherical of the 2022 draft. Minnesota may have a battle for the boundary cornerback spots. The teaching employees might take it gradual with rookie second-round cowl man Andrew Sales space Jr., who just lately underwent core-muscle surgical procedure and battled a quad damage. He may even see his function broaden within the second half of the season.
22 of 32
Offense: QB Mac Jones, RB Damien Harris, WR DeVante Parker, WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Jakobi Meyers, TE Hunter Henry, LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Mike Onwenu, C David Andrews, RG Cole Unusual, RT Trent Brown
Protection: DL Christian Barmore, DL Carl Davis, DL Davon Godchaux, Edge Matthew Judon, ILB Ja’Whaun Bentley, ILB Mack Wilson, Edge Josh Uche, CB Malcolm Butler, CB Jack Jones, FS Devin McCourty, SS Kyle Dugger, NB Jonathan Jones
In 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders, large receiver Nelson Agholor averaged 18.7 yards per reception, however he did not present big-play manufacturing with the New England Patriots final yr. The group might commerce him following the addition of Parker and rookie second-rounder Tyquan Thornton.
New England’s first-round choose raised eyebrows, however Unusual ought to exchange Shaq Mason, whom the Patriots traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New England may search for two former second-rounders in Barmore (2021) and Uche (2020) to blossom into key starters throughout the entrance seven. Barring any notable signings at edge-rusher, the latter may gain advantage from Chase Winovich’s departure (by way of commerce) to the Cleveland Browns.
After one yr away from the sport, Butler returns to the Patriots for a second stint. Jack Jones recorded 28 cross breakups and 10 interceptions as a collegian. He will get the nod over cornerback Jalen Mills, who allowed a 111.Four passer score in protection final season.
23 of 32
Offense: QB Jameis Winston, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, WR Chris Olave, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Adam Trautman, LT Trevor Penning, LG Andrus Peat, C Erik McCoy, RG Cesar Ruiz, RT Ryan Ramczyk
Protection: DE Cameron Jordan DL David Onyemata, DL Shy Tuttle, DE Marcus Davenport, LB Pete Werner, LB Demario Davis, LB Zack Baun, CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Paulson Adebo, FS Marcus Maye, SS Tyrann Mathieu, NB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Kamara faces a felony charge for assault leading to substantial bodily hurt. He may serve a suspension, however the 26-year-old stays on the lively roster for now.
On Friday, Landry confirmed on Twitter that he is signing with the New Orleans Saints. As a rookie first-rounder, Olave ought to change into an instantaneous contributor. New head coach Dennis Allen said that Michael Thomas—like all injured gamers—has a “few hurdles” in his restoration, however he hasn’t advised that the two-time All-Professional will miss any video games but. Penning, one other rookie first-rounder, takes over at left deal with following Terron Armstead’s departure to the Miami Dolphins.
The Saints misplaced their beginning safeties from the earlier marketing campaign in Marcus Williams, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens, and Malcolm Jenkins (retired). Nonetheless, they stuffed these spots with Marcus Maye and three-time All-Professional (and New Orleans native) Tyrann Mathieu.
24 of 32
Offense: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Sterling Shepard, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, LT Andrew Thomas, LG Max Garcia, C Jon Feliciano, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Evan Neal
Protection: DL Leonard Williams, DL Justin Ellis, DL Dexter Lawrence, Edge Azeez Ojulari, ILB Blake Martinez, ILB Tae Crowder, Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Aaron Robinson, FS Julian Love, SS Xavier McKinney, NB Darnay Holmes
Beneath a brand new teaching employees, Jones will possible have yet another season—a contract yr—to show he is the beginning quarterback for the New York Giants. They allowed tight finish Evan Engram to stroll in free company and signed Seals-Jones as a possible substitute.
Large Blue may reshape most of their offensive line. As a first-round choose, Neal will begin at proper deal with. Garcia has much more expertise at left guard than Shane Lemieux, which makes him a favourite to earn the beginning place. Feliciano appears excited to play middle and wins the job as Nick Gates recovers from a serious leg fracture.
Inside the entrance seven, Ellis replaces Austin Johnson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Thibodeaux, a rookie first-rounder, strains up reverse Ojulari. Within the secondary, Robinson has a great shot to interchange James Bradberry, whom the Giants launched Monday. He began in two video games final yr. Love strikes right into a full-time beginning function following security Logan Ryan’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
25 of 32
Offense: QB Zach Wilson, RB Breece Corridor, WR Corey Davis, WR Garrett Wilson, WR Elijah Moore, TE C.J. Uzomah, LT George Fant, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, RT Mekhi Becton
Protection: DE Carl Lawson, DL Quinnen Williams, DL Sheldon Rankins, DE John Franklin-Myers, LB Quincy Williams, LB C.J. Mosley, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, FS Lamarcus Joyner, SS Jordan Whitehead, NB Michael Carter II
As rookies, Corridor and Wilson ought to have hefty workloads for an offense that ranked 28th in scoring final yr. The previous will possible share a great portion of the touches at operating again with Michael Carter, although.
Tomlinson comes over from the San Francisco 49ers to start out at left guard. Becton flips to the correct facet following Fant’s strong 2021 marketing campaign at left deal with. Due to his expertise as a starter, Uzomah beats out Tyler Conklin at tight finish. Nonetheless, the latter might end the season with extra manufacturing as a pass-catcher.
Final October, the Jets signed Franklin-Myers to a four-year extension that features $30.2 million in ensures. He’ll maintain off rookie first-rounder Jermaine Johnson II for a beginning function this yr.
Between free company and the draft, the Jets added three starting-caliber defensive backs in Gardner, who’s a rookie first-rounder, Reed and Whitehead.
26 of 32
Offense: QB Jalen Hurts, RB Miles Sanders, WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, WR Quez Watkins, TE Dallas Goedert, LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, C Jason Kelce, RG Isaac Seumalo, RT Lane Johnson
Protection: DE Brandon Graham, DL Fletcher Cox, DL Javon Hargrave, DE Josh Sweat, LB Haason Reddick, LB Kyzir White, LB Nakobe Dean, CB Darius Slay, CB Zech McPhearson, FS Anthony Harris, SS Marcus Epps, NB Avonte Maddox
The Philadelphia Eagles made a blockbuster commerce with the Tennessee Titans to accumulate Brown, and he’ll bump Jalen Reagor out of the lineup with Watkins within the slot. Up entrance, Seumalo replaces retired proper guard Brandon Brooks.
Reddick may play defensive finish as he did with the Carolina Panthers final yr, however the versatile defender may rush from the strong-side linebacker spot, which permits the Eagles to insert one other pass-rusher on the entrance line. Dean appears healthy sufficient to observe, so he is a surefire starter and potential third-round steal from this yr’s draft.
The Eagles have two obtrusive voids at cornerback and security. Except the group indicators a veteran cowl man, McPherson, who’s a 2021 fourth-rounder, wins the boundary job. The teaching employees expands Epps’ function after he began in three video games in the course of the 2021 time period, logging 5 cross breakups and an interception by means of 16 video games.
27 of 32
Offense: QB Mitch Trubisky, RB Najee Harris, WR Diontae Johnson, WR Chase Claypool, WR George Pickens, TE Pat Freiermuth, LT Dan Moore Jr., LG Kevin Dotson, C Mason Cole, RG James Daniels, RT Chukwuma Okorafor
Protection: DL Cameron Heyward, DL Tyson Alualu, DL Stephon Tuitt, Edge T.J. Watt, ILB Myles Jack, ILB Devin Bush, Edge Alex Highsmith, CB Levi Wallace, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, SS Terrell Edmunds, NB Cameron Sutton
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Trubisky, who’s a bridge-gap quarterback on a two-year deal. He’ll begin till the passing assault sputters or the group falls out of the playoff image with rookie first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett within the major backup spot.
Pickens, whom the group chosen within the second spherical of the 2022 draft, will get the primary crack at a place in three-wide receiver units over rookie fourth-rounder Calvin Austin III. The Steelers signed Cole and Daniels in free company. Each have a good variety of profession begins.
Tuitt is not a lock to make the preliminary 53-man roster as a result of his standing remains unclear after he missed the 2021 season whereas on injured reserve with a knee damage. However, on The Mark Madden Present on 105.9 The X, former common supervisor Kevin Colbert said he was inspired by discussions with the defensive lineman.
Within the secondary, Wallace will possible begin on the boundary reverse Witherspoon. Final season, the latter recorded 9 cross breakups and three interceptions whereas allowing a 35.1 passer score in protection with the Steelers.
28 of 32
Offense: QB Trey Lance, RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings, TE George Kittle, LT Trent Williams, LG Aaron Banks, C Alex Mack, RG Daniel Brunskill, RT Mike McGlinchey
Protection: DE Nick Bosa, DL Arik Armstead, DL Javon Kinlaw, DE Samson Ebukam, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Jason Verrett, FS Tarvarius Moore, SS Jimmie Ward, NB Emmanuel Moseley
The San Francisco 49ers have not traded Jimmy Garoppolo, however common supervisor John Lynch stated he believes Lance is able to take over the offense. If the second-year signal-caller proves him proper by means of the offseason, the group does not have a quarterback controversy.
Nonetheless, the 49ers have a number of questions alongside the offensive line. Mack might retire, but when the 36-year-old decides to play one other season, he is positively the starter. Banks, a 2021 second-rounder, ought to have the ability to present his potential and declare a beginning job after Professional Bowl left guard Laken Tomlinson’s departure to the New York Jets. Brunskill holds on to the correct guard spot.
On protection, Ebukam, who had a strong 2021 time period with 38 tackles, 5 for loss, 4.5 sacks and 16 pressures, holds off rookie second-rounder Drake Jackson at defensive finish. The 49ers signed Charvarius Ward, who will begin on the boundary, however they misplaced Okay’Waun Williams to the Denver Broncos in free company.
San Francisco re-signed Jason Verrett, which permits the membership to maneuver Emmanuel Moseley inside, the place he is performed minimal snaps however has some expertise. Moore missed the whole 2021 marketing campaign with a torn Achilles however beats George Odum for the security spot.
29 of 32
Offense: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, WR Tyler Lockett, WR DK Metcalf, WR Freddie Swain, TE Noah Fant, LT Charles Cross, LG Damien Lewis, C Austin Blythe, RG Gabe Jackson, RT Abraham Lucas
Protection: DL Shelby Harris, DL Al Woods, DL Poona Ford, Edge Darrell Taylor, ILB Jordyn Brooks, ILB Cody Barton, Edge Uchenna Nwosu, CB Tre Brown, CB Sidney Jones, FS Quandre Diggs, SS Jamal Adams, NB Ugo Amadi
The Seattle Seahawks may have a real quarterback battle between Smith and Drew Lock, whom the group acquired from the Denver Broncos within the Russell Wilson commerce. The previous has the sting due to his familiarity with the system. Final yr, Smith performed in 4 video games and began three contests rather than Wilson, who had surgical procedure on his finger.
Within the backfield, operating again Chris Carson’s unclear status following neck surgical procedure opens up a possible battle between Penny and rookie second-rounder Ken Walker III. If the previous can keep wholesome, he wins the job after logging 135-plus dashing yards in 4 of the final 5 weeks of the 2021 season. The Seahawks’ rookie tackles do not have robust veteran competitors, in order that they’re each penciled into beginning roles.
As one other ripple impact from the Wilson deal, Seattle recouped a starting-caliber defensive lineman in Harris. The Seahawks did not exchange linebacker Bobby Wagner with a notable free agent or a excessive draft choose, which provides 2019 third-rounder Cody Barton a great shot to start out. In 2021, Nwosu recorded profession highs in a number of classes, together with sacks (5), pressures (30) and tackles for loss (eight). He’ll declare a beginning edge spot.
30 of 32
Offense: QB Tom Brady, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Mike Evans, WR Chris Godwin, WR Russell Gage, TE Cameron Brate, LT Donovan Smith, LG Luke Goedeke, C Ryan Jensen, RG Shaq Mason, RT Tristan Wirfs
Protection: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DL Vita Vea, DL Logan Corridor, Edge Shaquil Barrett, ILB Lavonte David, ILB Devin White, Edge Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, CB Carlton Davis III, CB Jamel Dean, FS Antoine Winfield Jr., SS Logan Ryan, NB Sean Murphy-Bunting
Godwin spoke to the media in March about his restoration from a torn ACL, however he did not give an estimate about his timetable for a return. Till the wideout or the group expresses doubt about his availability for Week 1, the 26-year-old holds a beginning spot.
If tight finish Rob Gronkowski continues his NFL profession, he would push Brate right into a backup function. Goedeke, a rookie second-rounder, ought to have each alternative to interchange retired left guard Ali Marpet.
The Athletic’s Greg Auman does not count on the Buccaneers to re-sign defensive deal with Ndamukong Suh. As a rookie second-rounder, Corridor may fill that void. At security, Ryan has extra beginning expertise (115 video games) than Keanu Neal (53 video games), which provides him the sting to take over for Jordan Whitehead, who signed with the New York Jets. Tampa Bay chosen Tryon-Shoyinka within the first spherical of final yr’s draft. He’ll exchange edge-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, who’s nonetheless a free agent.
31 of 32
Offense: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, WR Treylon Burks, WR Robert Woods, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TE Austin Hooper, LT Taylor Lewan, LG Jamarco Jones, C Ben Jones, RG Nate Davis, RT Dillon Radunz
Protection: DL Denico Autry, DL Naquan Jones, DL Jeffery Simmons, Edge Bud Dupree, ILB Zach Cunningham, ILB David Lengthy Jr., Edge Harold Landry III, CB Kristian Fulton, CB Caleb Farley, FS Kevin Byard, SS Amani Hooker, NB Elijah Molden
Within the third spherical of the 2022 draft, the Tennessee Titans moved up for quarterback Malik Willis, however the rookie in all probability has a protracted option to go earlier than he challenges Tannehill for the beginning spot. The passing assault will function a pair of recent beginning wideouts in Burks and Woods. The previous has large cleats to fill following the departure of A.J. Brown by way of commerce to the Philadelphia Eagles. After two underwhelming seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Hooper fills an enormous void at tight finish.
The Titans have main questions alongside the offensive line, although head coach Mike Vrabel vouched for Jamarco Jones as an choice to start out at left guard, which leaves Radunz and Nicholas Petit-Frere in competitors at proper deal with. The 2021 second-rounder wins the battle over the rookie third-rounder.
Farley has to get well from a torn ACL and keep wholesome, or he may lose his spot to rookie second-round cornerback Roger McCreary. The Titans chosen the previous within the first spherical of the 2021 draft, however he is unproven with solely 60 defensive snaps on his resume.
32 of 32
Offense: QB Carson Wentz, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Terry McLaurin, WR Jahan Dotson, WR Curtis Samuel, TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr., LG Andrew Norwell, C Chase Roullier, RG Trai Turner, RT Sam Cosmi
Protection: DE Montez Sweat, DL Jonathan Allen, DL Daron Payne, DE Chase Younger, LB Cole Holcomb, LB Jamin Davis, LB David Mayo, CB Kendall Fuller, CB William Jackson III, FS Bobby McCain, SS Kamren Curl, NB Danny Johnson
The Washington Commanders offense might crack the highest 20 in factors or whole yards for the primary time since 2017 due to their offseason additions.
In a cope with the Indianapolis Colts, the Commanders acquired Wentz, who, regardless of his reported shortcomings as a frontrunner, is an improve over Taylor Heinicke. A primary-rounder out of Penn State, Dotson can complement McLaurin at large receiver. Based on Pro Football Focus, Norwell allowed simply three sacks by means of 1,078 snaps final yr with the Jaguars. He’ll improve the group’s inside cross safety.
On the defensive facet, the Commanders want one other linebacker who will permit them to make use of their base protection when needed. For now, Mayo holds the third spot. Johnson continues to lock down the slot place, although Fuller can transfer inside and Benjamin St-Juste may play on the skin in nickel formation.
School soccer statistics are supplied by cfbstats.com.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You may observe him on Twitter @MoeMoton.
