Prom Dress Drive Underway In Plano, Texas

As seniors across the state prepare for prom, a local charity wants to ensure every young person has the opportunity to dress the part.

Beginning on March 20 to April 2, Legacy West in Plano will host Project Beauty’s third annual Prom Dress Drive.

The Prom Dress Drive is an initiative that provides prom dresses and other items for teen girls in need across the DFW area. Local residents are encouraged to donate new or gently worn dresses, jewelry, handbags and clutches to support the initiative.

Following the dress drive, Project Beauty will set up a boutique-style shopping experience in South Dallas for the soon-to-be grads.

Photo courtesy of project beauty.

Items can be dropped off at Albion at Legacy West, which is located at 7601 Windrose Ave., Suite F120, in Plano. For more information about the Prom Dress Drive at Legacy West, click here.

Project Beauty provides beauty services to women and children who are going through difficult circumstances. The organization focuses on individuals who have experienced different types of trauma, such as domestic violence, homelessness and sex trafficking. For more information about Project Beauty, click here.