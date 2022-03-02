Promotion to Dallas’ top WR would make life tougher on CeeDee Lamb, but he wears No. 88 for a reason

One reason the Cowboys are thinking about releasing Amari Cooper is their confidence in CeeDee Lamb becoming a No. 1 wide receiver.

The former first-round draft choice, 17th overall, led the Cowboys in receptions (79), yards (1,102) and targets (120) last season. But there’s a significant difference between being the man, and the man next to the man.

If the Cowboys release Cooper, as expected, later this month, Lamb will ascend to the No. 1 spot. That means he’ll face the opposing team’s best cornerback most weeks. It means defensive coordinators will game plan specifically to take away his favorite routes.

It means life is about to get substantially more difficult for Lamb, and that’s OK.

He wears No. 88 for a reason. Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant wore it before him and they were each iconic players. Pearson and Irvin are in the Hall of Fame and Bryant is the franchise’s leader in touchdown receptions.

Lamb has shown that type of potential. It’s the reason owner Jerry Jones insisted he wear the number. Lamb had three 100-yard games last season and seven overall with at least 80 yards receiving. And he caught at least one pass of 30 yards or more in eight games.

Dak Prescott targeted him at least seven times in nine games, and he had four games with at least 10 targets.

Those numbers suggest he’s capable of being that dude, but it’s a lot easier to operate when Cooper is getting regularly double-teamed.

For what it’s worth, Pro Football Focus has him rated as the eighth-best receiver in the NFL between Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

As a first-round pick, Lamb is two years away from getting a new contract — three, if Dallas uses its option for a fifth year on his rookie deal. But he can set himself up for a huge payday with another excellent season, especially having done it as the Cowboys’ No. 1 receiver.

Jean-Jacques Taylor, a former SportsDay columnist, is the host of JaM Session Podcast which can be heard Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

