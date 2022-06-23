Property taxes expected to spike for new homeowners

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of new homeowners in Tampa Bay are about to get sticker shock. Trim (Truth in millage) notices can be despatched out throughout the subsequent a number of weeks (mid-August) and a few folks will see huge tax will increase.

You can blame it on the booming actual property market.

When a purchaser purchases a house, after their first January within the house, the vendor’s “Save-Our-Home” cap comes off from the house’s property taxes. The impression is usually better if the vendor was a long-term proprietor with a homestead exemption, as a result of it produces a big hole between the simply/market worth of the house and the assessed values.

The “Save Our Homes” rule limits annual tax will increase to a most of three% a yr. However, when a house is offered, the tax is re-adjusted to the market worth of the house.

With property values skyrocketing, these new homeowners who didn’t have already got a homestead exemption to switch, may find yourself with a considerably larger tax invoice.

“Property values from the sales of 2020 and 2021 went up an average of 20% countywide,” defined Pinellas County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty.

Twitty mentioned while you purchase a house, your estimated taxes are primarily based on what the final home-owner paid and mirror the house’s worth earlier than a sale.

“If you’re a new homebuyer, what you don’t want to do is look at what the seller was paying in taxes because if you do, you’re going to be very misled,” he added.

Twitty mentioned the distinction between what homeowners have been paying versus what new homeowners can have to pay countywide is a few $21 billion distinction.

“It’s a bigger issue than it’s ever been,” he mentioned.

Twitty steered earlier than shopping for a home, utilizing a property tax calculator. Most native counties have one on the Property Appraiser’s web site.

Also, if it’s your main house, file for a homestead exemption as quickly as attainable — to guarantee your taxes are capped sooner or later.

Pasco County home-owner Eugene Bednarski discovered himself with a surprisingly giant tax invoice not too long ago. Bednarski filed for divorce in 2020. Previously, when Bednarski and his then-wife purchased their Hudson house 13 years in the past, they solely put his spouse’s identify on the title. Now that she now not lives there, the Pasco County Property Appraiser’s Office mentioned he doesn’t qualify for a homestead exemption.

“They are saying because I’m going to be titling the house and I wasn’t on the title, it’s like I’m buying the house for the first time. I’ve lived in the house 13, 14 years,” he mentioned with frustration.

In 2009, Bednarski’s home was assessed at $160,000. The present worth is sort of $430,000. That’s what his present tax invoice is now primarily based on, and it means his invoice jumped from $1,531.33 in 2021 to $3,474.30 now.

“Because of the way the housing market has exponentially grown, and market values are high, it really puts a magnifying glass on the problem,” Bednarski added.

ABC Action News contacted the Pasco County Property Appraiser to ask about Bednarski’s case and we have been instructed their authorized staff is trying to see if his case would possibly qualify for an exemption.

As of now, he has till July 5 to pay the new taxes earlier than Pasco County locations a lien on his house. Bednarski mentioned he’s prepared to pay, if it comes to it, regardless of feeling that the rise is unjust.

“I’m not going to lose my house over a few thousand dollars,” he added.

Twitty expects the rise in property taxes to proceed because the housing market stays tight.

Currently, there may be lower than one month of provide of properties. Twitty mentioned a balanced market is nearer to six months of provide.

Twitty mentioned to listen to your TRIM discover, which needs to be in your mailbox by the third week of August.

“Make sure you read it, don’t throw it away, especially this year of all years you want to look at it,” he elaborated.