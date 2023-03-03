Florida

Proposed Florida Laws are Good News for Insurers—as Plaintiff Lawyers Push Back

March 3, 2023
posting


As the bigger tort reform invoice, HB 837, is making its method throughout the legislature in Tallahassee, South Florida plaintiff lawyers and purchasers are up in hands over now not best in regards to the proposed regulation, however any other invoice presented this week, Senate Bill 1274.

Rep. Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, debates on the House floor. Florida House of Representatives Rep. Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, debates at the House flooring. Florida House of Representatives

This invoice, presented by means of state Sen. Colleen Burton, is predicted to be up within the Senate Tuesday afternoon, and however within the House on Wednesday afternoon, stated Miami legal professional Stephen Forst Cain of Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain.

Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram